    December 15, 2021
    LSU Successfully Flips In State Receiver Landon Ibieta

    Ibieta will sign on Wednesday with in state Tigers, becomes 11th commit of Tigers 2022 class
    The Tigers have flipped former Miami commit and Mandeville wide receiver, Landon Ibieta, he announced Tuesday evening. 

    The 6-foot, 185-pound wide out is coming off of an incredible summer leading into his breakout senior year. He is expected to sign Wednesday with the Tigers.

    Ibieta becomes LSU’s 11th commit in the 2022 class as the early signing period starts with the Tigers hoping to secure even more talent as the day moves on. His talent adds to a pool of wide receivers LSU has in their arsenal, looking to make a name for himself day one.

    After earning an offer from his “dream school,” Ibieta wasted no time in making the switch from Miami. Brian Kelly clearly has his sights set on keeping Louisiana talent close to home and Ibieta is certainly one the Tigers were hoping to land.

    “Really cool, especially because it’s my dream school,” Ibieta told Fox8 after his LSU visit. “I’ve been waiting on it for a long time. Just to walk out from the tunnel into the stadium was a great experience. You can tell he [Brian Kelly] knows how to win. You can just feel that he’s going to change the culture there. Basically, what he told me was, he watched my film, he was surprised I didn’t have that offer awhile back.”

    The Tigers are getting an absolute playmaker in Ibieta. His athleticism jumps right off the screen while watching his film and the growth from his junior year to now is remarkable. Once he gets the ball in space it’s game over for the defense. With no receivers in the 2022 class to this point, this is one Coach Kelly needed to secure as quickly as possible.

    After locking in a myriad of in-state prospects to this point, this is just the start of assembling the 2022 class to reach the expectations Tiger fans have. Ibieta’s electrifying play style is sure to be a fan favorite in Tiger Stadium as he gets to suit up for his dream school.

