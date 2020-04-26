LSU Picks Up Commitment From 2021 Defensive End Landon Jackson

The LSU recruiting trail remains hot as the Tigers picked up their second commitment of the week Sunday evening in defensive end Landon Jackson.

A four-star recruit out of Texarkana, Texas according to 247Sports, Jackson is the No. 5 ranked defensive end and No. 69 ranked overall prospect in the class. He is the seventh commit for LSU in the 2021 class and joins receiver JoJo Earle as the other commit of the week.

"I would like to thank my parents, coaches and teammates for everything they have done to allow me to be the player I am today," Jackson wrote. "I would also like to take the time to thank all of the college coaches who recruited me but with that being said I am committed to the Louisiana State University."

In addition to Jackson and Earle, the Tigers have also landed commitments from five-star linebacker Raesjon Davis, four-star receiver Deion Smith three-star safety Dakota Mitchell, three-star defensive tackle Anthony Hundley and punter Peyton Todd.

Jackson chose LSU over pretty much every major program in the country including Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A & M and Texas.

LSUCountry caught up with Jackson a few weeks ago and the rising senior expressed a lot of interest in joining the Tigers' program, with coach Ed Orgeron's background as a defensive line coach being a contributing factor.

"I really like that because it means my head coach will be around my group and I feel like I'd have a lot closer relationship with my head coach if I had a coach like that," Jackson said.

Jackson visited LSU when the Tigers defeated the Aggies, another team in the mix for Jackson, in late November, where he also was able to meet with Orgeron and talk about his recruitment.

"Coach O was just talking about much he wants me there and how they would fit me in their scheme," Jackson said. "That's definitely the scheme I want to play in college."