Lane Kiffin Is Learning How Little Patience There Is at LSU

Lane Kiffin is learning that building a successful program at LSU comes with a different level of expectations. The Tigers hired Kiffin after he led Ole Miss to an 11-1 regular-season record in 2025, giving the program a head coach who has already established himself. However, his first season in Baton Rouge is showing how difficult it can be to build for the future while also trying to win every game right now.

LSU has shown its potential, but the Tigers have also struggled to finish games. After losing to Ole Miss 32-24, LSU defeated Texas A&M 35-6 before falling to Kentucky 35-34 in overtime. Those results have only added pressure to Kiffin’s plate as he tries to live up to expectations.

Kiffin has a responsibility to build LSU into a team that can compete for championships, but he also has to find ways to win immediately.

Results Expected Right Away

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; A LSU Tigers helmet sits on the sideline during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU is a program that expects to compete for SEC and national championships. The Tigers have four national championships, including three since 2003, and the standard for success has remained high throughout the program's history.

Kiffin's success at Ole Miss gave LSU fans a reason to believe he could bring that level of success to Baton Rouge. He won 55 games during his six seasons with the Rebels, including an 11-win regular season in 2025. His arrival also gave LSU an opportunity to bring in new talent and begin building a roster around his vision.

That does not mean everything will come together immediately. LSU can win games against conference opponents. A 35-6 victory over Texas A&M proved that. The problem right now seems to be finding a way to maintain that level of performance from one week to the next.

The loss to Kentucky was an example of how quickly things can change in the SEC.

Those are the kinds of games LSU needs to find a way to win. Kiffin cannot control how quickly fans become impatient, but he can work to make sure the Tigers are better prepared to finish those games.

Roster Continuity Will Be Important

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Roman Mothershed (14) celebrates with wide receiver Malik Elzy (88) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest challenges for Kiffin is finding a way to build consistency with a roster that is going through changes. The transfer portal gives coaches an opportunity to bring in experienced players and address needs quickly, but adding talent does not guarantee a team will perform well together.

Kiffin made roster building a priority when he arrived at LSU. The Tigers signed the nation's top-rated transfer portal class, along with a top-10 high school recruiting class, giving the program a significant group of new players to work with; an important step toward building a competitive team.

The next challenge is getting those players to perform consistently. Players have to adjust to new teammates, and the coaching staff has to find the right combinations to put the team in the best position to win.

LSU cannot afford to wait several seasons before showing progress, but it also takes time to establish the kind of continuity that helps a team handle difficult situations. The Tigers need to find a way to improve while making sure the same mistakes do not continue to cost them games.

Two Losses Don’t Define Kiffin

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky have made it easier to question where LSU is headed, especially with the expectations surrounding Kiffin's first season. However, those results should not be the only way to judge what he is trying to build.

Kiffin also has to manage the pressure that comes with coaching at LSU. Fans expect results, and every loss brings more attention to what the program needs to fix. That pressure is part of the job, particularly at a program that has, and is still expected to, compete for national championships.

At the same time, building a successful program requires more than judging everything based on the most recent game. Roster continuity, player development and consistent performances are all important parts of getting LSU where it wants to be.

The Tigers still have an opportunity to respond, starting with Mississippi State's visit to Tiger Stadium on Saturday. A win would give LSU a chance to get back on track and avoid allowing the recent losses to become a bigger problem.

Kiffin needs to show that the team can learn from its mistakes and find ways to win close games. The long-term goal is building a program that can compete for championships, but that process has to include results along the way.

But LSU has little patience for losing, and Kiffin is learning that firsthand.

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