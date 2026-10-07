LSU Has Already Built One of the Best Defenses in College Football

The LSU Tigers are 4-1 to begin the season, but the real test lies ahead. LSU concluded its non-conference schedule with a 63-14 win over McNeese State.

We're still learning a lot about Lane Kiffin's team. They added tons of production through the transfer portal, but as conference play resumes, we'll know more about the Tigers' identity.

We have learned that LSU's defense is elite. There are a couple of reasons for this unit's dominance.

Playing With a Lead

LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A defense plays a lot better when they have a lead. Outside of the Ole Miss game, the Tigers have trailed for just under five minutes this season. Blake Baker's defense has only played one bad half all year.

When LSU is ahead, Baker can get more aggressive with his play calling. It forces the opposition to be a one-dimensional offense. As a result, the Tigers have allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the SEC (58.40) and the second-fewest rush yards per attempt (2.01).

It starts with the defensive line. Led by Princewill Umanmielen, LSU is a reckoning force up front. Deuce Geralds and Jordan Ross are becoming stars, and the Tigers have multiple guys who can stop the run or rush the passer.

Getting Off the Field on Third Down

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU is preventing teams from driving the field. This season, opposing offenses are 18-for-69 (26%) on third down this year. That is an astonishing achievement for Baker's group.

It doesn't matter how good an offense is. If a defense is that good on third down, you can't sustain scoring drives. But getting off the field on third down starts with early-down execution. The Tigers have allowed 220 total yards per game, which ranks second nationally.

Offensive schemes go sideways without good first-down plays, and LSU is shutting everything down. They have playmakers at every level, whether it's Umanmielen, Whit Weeks (when healthy), DJ Pickett, or Ty Benefield. Offenses haven't been able to exploit the Tigers' defense yet.

Could this strong defensive performance be a product of an easier schedule? Possibly. Clemson and Texas A&M have looked like a shell of their former selves this year. But it's impossible to ignore this unit's talent.

Baker's defense is playing at a high level. They'll get a chance to prove how legitimate they are over the coming weeks, but Lane Kiffin has to be pleased so far.

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