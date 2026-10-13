Lane Kiffin Must Resist the Temptation to Reinvent LSU

Lane Kiffin’s first season at LSU has gotten off to a strong start, but after back-to-back SEC losses to Ole Miss and Kentucky, the Tigers are facing their first real test of adversity.

LSU fell to the Rebels 32-24 after battling back from a 17-point halftime deficit, then suffered a heartbreaking 35-34 overtime loss to Kentucky a few weeks later. The Tigers have shown flashes of what they can be, but have struggled to put together four complete quarters when it matters most.

For Kiffin and the Tigers, the answer isn’t to reinvent the wheel. LSU still figures to be fighting for a spot atop the SEC, and a few key adjustments could be the difference in turning things around.

Stick To What Works

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU’s offense has shown it can put up points against quality opponents, and the Tigers don’t need to completely change their approach after two losses.

In the 35-6 win over Texas A&M, LSU’s offense put together one of its best performances of the season, totaling 506 yards against the Aggies. Quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns, both to receiver Jackson Harris, who finished with 163 receiving yards.

The Tigers showed what the offense can look like when the passing game finds its rhythm and the team takes advantage of its opportunities.

Even in the loss to Kentucky, LSU managed to put up 34 points, with Leavitt throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Harris also contributed a touchdown reception and threw a touchdown pass of his own.

The offense clearly has the ability to move the ball and create big plays. The issue is finding a way to turn that production into wins.

Rather than making wholesale changes to the offensive scheme, Kiffin needs to focus on getting the most out of what his team already does well.

Clean Up The Mistakes

LSU Tigers helmet sits on the sideline during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all the offensive production, LSU’s recent losses have shown that the little things can make the difference between winning and losing in conference play.

Against Ole Miss, the Tigers fell behind 24-7 at halftime before scoring 17 unanswered points to tie the game in the fourth quarter. LSU had the momentum and put itself in position to pull off the comeback, but the Rebels answered with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to take the lead for good.

The same story played out against Kentucky, where LSU had another opportunity to come away with a win but ultimately fell short in overtime.

Leavitt finished with two touchdowns through the air and another LSU touchdown came from Harris, but the Tigers couldn’t do enough to close out the game. Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey drove the Wildcats down the field to tie the game with a late field goal before running in the decisive two-point conversion in overtime.

Those are the kinds of situations LSU has to learn to handle better. The Tigers have shown they can score, but finishing drives and executing in critical moments have to become a bigger priority.

Kiffin doesn’t need to throw out his offensive playbook to fix that. LSU just needs to be more consistent when the pressure is on and take advantage of the opportunities it creates.

Find Consistency On Defense

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) sacks Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other major issue for LSU has been finding consistency on the defensive side of the ball in conference play.

Against Texas A&M, the Tigers held the Aggies to just six points and 197 yards of total offense in a dominant performance. But LSU gave up 32 points to Ole Miss and 35 to Kentucky in its two losses.

The defense has shown what it is capable of, but those performances need to become more consistent if LSU wants to compete for an SEC title.

Some of that challenge comes with adjusting to adversity and finding ways to get the most out of the players available. LSU doesn’t necessarily need to overhaul its defensive approach either, but it does need to find ways to get off the field and limit opponents when games are on the line.

The win over Texas A&M showed that the Tigers have the ability to be effective on both sides of the ball. The challenge now is finding a way to bring that same level of execution into every game and turn it into victories.

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