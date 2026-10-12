LSU's Defense Must Address Its Most Costly Weakness Before Mississippi State

The LSU Tigers suffered a devastating 35-34 overtime loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. They had countless opportunities to put the game away as the Wildcats missed back-to-back field goals, but the Tigers were unable to finish.

It was a costly meltdown that handed LSU its second loss of the season. For a team with lofty goals, this loss was a major setback.

Everyone should be held accountable for this defeat, but the Tigers' defense showed a clear weakness.

Poor Late Game Execution

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's offense contributed to the team's second-half struggles. While two Sam Leavitt turnovers didn't cost them points, they were inexcusable. However, the Tigers' defense has to be held accountable.

Saturday night's performance doesn't tell the entire story of Blake Baker's defense this year. In the SEC, LSU has allowed the sixth-fewest points per game (18.50), the fewest rushing yards per game (74.50), and the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (176.17).

But Kentucky's offense exposed the Tigers in the fourth quarter. They allowed 188 total yards over the final 12 minutes, including six plays of 15 or more yards. The secondary was playing soft coverage and the Wildcats picked apart Baker's scheme.

It appeared LSU didn't want to get beat over the top, but instead, Kentucky methodically drove the field. If not for two missed field goals, this game wouldn't have gone to overtime. The Tigers sacked Kenny Minchey once and failed to generate enough pressure.

Not to mention, the Wildcats finished with 155 rushing yards, including 123 from CJ Baxter. LSU's defense overpowered inferior offenses earlier in the season, but Kentucky may have laid out a blueprint to attack the Tigers.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during warm ups against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU clearly missed linebacker Whit Weeks. He is the defense's captain, and his impressive tackling ability was absent from Saturday's loss. Baker has to find answers without him in the coming weeks.

Baker's defense is talented, but on the road, they haven't lived up to the billing. They'll face potent offenses, including Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor. While next week's game is at home, LSU made too many mistakes to shrug off.

Lane Kiffin's team is backed up against the wall. There is no room for error if a College Football Playoff berth is still in the cards. But first, the Tigers have a lot to clean up. No one in Baton Rouge is patient with Kiffin, and time is running out.

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