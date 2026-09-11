Lane Kiffin Sends Challenge to LSU Fans Before Louisiana Tech Game

Lane Kiffin continues to say all the right things as his first season as LSU's head coach heads into Week 2.

Kiffin's LSU debut couldn't have gone better, as the Tigers demolished Clemson in Baton Rouge for a 51-10 win that will be talked about for years to come. The hype entering the game was massive, and the Bayou Bengals lived up to it.

But that was last week. Kiffin is ready for his team to turn the page, but he's assigned a different task for the LSU fan base.

Lane Kiffin to LSU Fans: "Do It Again"

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Tigers get set to host Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Kiffin wants the fans at Death Valley to bring the same rowdy energy they did against Clemson, regardless of who the opponent is.

Sure, LSU will likely beat Louisiana Tech convincingly but there's a solid chance the final score is closer than it was against Clemson.

Fans will have every reason to be at their loudest as LSU looks to improve to 2-0.

"I'm challenging (the team), everything's got to be the same as last Saturday. I challenge our fans to do the same thing," Kiffin said. "The fans were electric the whole walk, the beginning of the game, the first quarter. You could feel it coming down on the opponent. And I mean, there's been people here a long time and said it was one of the loudest, most intense feelings they felt here ever. And so let's bring it again. Don't let the opponent dictate how you are a fan. As I say, don't fan for free."

Kiffin even went as far to say that fans should start drinking early Saturday morning if that helps them bring the energy. That might not be neccessary though, as the 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff time means another game under the lights at Death Valley, and another evening of incredible buzz in Baton Rouge.

"But we challenge our players to do that. So the fans too, if you got to have a mock Saturday, put up a stage as if College GameDay is here, whatever it is, come out here early, start drinking at 7 a.m. Whatever you did last week, do it again."

Kiffin's approach at the mic continues to be one that fans have a growing appreciation for, but it's his potential success on the field that will lead to even more admiration.

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