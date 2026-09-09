3 Storylines To Watch Most in LSU's Week 2 Matchup Against Louisiana Tech

LSU's season is in full swing, ranked No. 8 in the Top 25 polls with a 1-0 record after a blowout win over the Clemson Tigers in Week 1.

Now, the Tigers will face an in-state neighbor, Louisiana Tech, for a Week 2 matchup, as the Bulldogs return to Tiger Stadium to seek revenge.

Here are three storylines to watch for during LSU's Week 2 home game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Second Team Saga

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Landen Clark (11) scrambles against Clemson Tigers defensive end London Merritt (14) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With LSU being favored in the state neighbor matchup, it is likely that Lane Kiffin and his staff will utilize the second team lineup for a majority of the game.

Last week, in the middle of the third quarter, backups took the field while the Tigers led Clemson 44-3, with backup quarterback Landen Clark leading the offense with 72 passing yards and a 71% completion rate across seven attempts.

Other standout backups include wide receiver Phillip Wright III, who scored the Tigers' final touchdown of the game, with 70 receiving yards across three receptions. Over on the defense, linebacker Zach Weeks held up Clemson's defense with three total tackles during the final drives of the game.

These players, along with the rest of the second team, will have the chance to once again emerge from their position rooms on Saturday, being the players that fans should watch in Week 2.

The Timing Threshold

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The coaching staff won't just rely on the second team players for the low-profile matchup because of the winning odds point at LSU, but also to keep their starters healthy before a daunting opponent the following week.

LSU will hit the road for the third game of the season, facing the Ole Miss Rebels for Kiffin's return to Oxford and one of the most watched games that will be played this season.

It's not just the challenging environment that adds to the stakes of the SEC matchup, but the talent competition, with Ole Miss ranked No. 9 with some of the best offensive players in the conference while LSU sits at No. 8 with the best defensive unit in the conference.

Which means LSU needs all the key components to be at 100%, avoiding letting star players get injured the same way Trey'Dez Green did in the Bulldogs' last visit to Tiger Stadium, two weeks before facing the Rebels.

It's not often that decisions for a team's next opponent will impact the current matchup, but with how big of a game LSU is walking into next week, it's a key tactic for success.

Focusing On Football

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers sing the team fight song after the win against Clemson Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, LSU has a busy week for game week, with the program being in all the headlines - the ones that aren't talking about football.

With a serious threat of LSU being removed from the SEC conference, it's difficult for Kiffin and his top-ranked team to focus on the X's and O's.

But there's no other option. It might not be the most talked-about game on LSU's schedule, but Saturday will be another impression of the new era of LSU football, to try to once again silence the noise of the legal matters from an impressive performance on the feild.

The controlled chaos each week, between courtroom altercations on the weekdays and dominating opponents on the weekends, is hoped to be put to rest soon, so the LSU Tigers can continue making headlines for being a feared football team, not a potential conference castoff.

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