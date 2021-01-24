Louisiana Cornerback Laterrance Welch Announces Commitment to LSU Football

Tigers now up to eight commitments in 2022 class with a heavy emphasis on secondary

LSU woke up to exciting news on Sunday morning when 2022 cornerback Laterrance Welch announced his commitment to the purple and gold. Welch joins Marcus Scott as the second defensive back to commit to the program this week as the 2022 class starts to take shape.

Welch committed to LSU despite having offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma. The Acadiana native is already a two time state champion in high school and will now be entering his senior season as one of the premier prospects in the state.

Long and twitchy, he possesses the frame and athleticism to play that style of bump and run coverage, but he might be able to also play in the slot. That could be a big deal for LSU because some teams play bigger, more physical, slot wide receivers or even a tight end in the slot.

"I'm excited to announce my commitment to LSU and fulfill a lifelong dream to represent my family, my state and purple and gold," Welch said in a commitment video.

The Tigers have also added cornerback JaDarian Rhym in recent weeks to add to safety Bryce Anderson, who has been committed to the program for many months. While the class has been rampant with talent in the secondary, the program has also lost two supreme talents in Khamauri Rogers and Bryan Allen earlier this month.

LSU now has eight players in the 2022 class, headlined by quarterback Walker Howard and Anderson. By adding Welch, the Tigers add to a stacked class out of the Pelican state. Louisiana is filled with elite talent in the 2022 class, including receiver Shazz Preston, running back Le'veon Moss and offensive tackle Will Campbell who the Tigers are hoping to land in this recruiting cycle.