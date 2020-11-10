The Latest on LSU Receiver Koy Moore's Police Harassment Investigation

Three Baton Rouge police officers have been put on administrative leave following a claim by LSU receiver Koy Moore that he was harassed by the officers over the weekend. Moore claims that the officers pulled a gun on him and violated him numerous times throughout the altercation.

"Last night I was approached by policemen. They pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs," Moore wrote in a social media post. "I was violated numerous times, even going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have."

BRPD has launched an internal investigation into the assault claim but no charges have officially been filed against the suspended officers at this time.

On Monday, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward released a statement, saying the athletic department has complete faith in the police department's ability to conduct a thorough internal investigation and that the next steps are about supporting Moore anyway possible.

“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our most important responsibility, and the details described by Koy Moore of his encounter with Baton Rouge Police on Saturday night are very troubling. We have engaged with Koy and his family, and the appropriate LSU officials are working with BRPD to help gather all of the facts of the incident. We have full faith BRPD will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter. We will continue to dedicate every available resource to supporting Koy and all other LSU student-athletes who are understandably upset. Black Americans should never be treated unjustly by law enforcement, and we will continue to do our part to help change systemic racism in America.”

Coach Ed Orgeron met with Moore and his parents on Monday morning to talk about the events that transpired. Since a player led march through campus back in August, Orgeron has pledged to be more aware of social injustice and racism in the country.

In the months since that pledge, Orgeron has spent time educating himself on how to handle those kinds of situations and felt the best step was to listen and let Moore and his family know that he was supportive and behind them.

"Listen, to be open minded, to understand that there is some wrongdoings out there, social injustice and racism, and I'm totally against that," Orgeron said. "I'll support our players just like I support my sons. I was hurt. I was hurt to hear the things that went on. I'm not happy about it. I just want the right thing to happen. And from what he told me and stuff like that, I just felt bad, felt bad that it happened to one of our players.