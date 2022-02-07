Latest News Surrounding Star Studded LSU Tigers in Super Bowl 56

It's officially Super Bowl week and fans of LSU have plenty to look forward to with some of the elite talent the Tigers have produced going head-to-head for a championship.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's Cincinnati Bengals against Odell Beckham, Andrew Whitworth and the Los Angeles Rams promises to be a star studded affair in La La Land. For Burrow and the Bengals, the biggest challenge will be keeping that dominant Rams pass rush led by Aaron Donald from getting into the pocket with ease.

The second year quarterback has never been shy about his willingness to take hits in the pocket or downfield when trying to make a play. In fact at LSU it was something he embraced but has definitely tried to be more careful during his pro career.

"It doesn't really feel like football till you get hit a little bit," Burrow said. "That's how it's been for me since eighth grade."

Chase will likely be in a heated battle with one of the best cornerbacks in the league, Jalen Ramsey. An elite cover corner who's physical at the line of scrimmage, Ramsey won't make it easy for the rookie Chase but when the games have mattered most, Chase has really shined this postseason.

“I respect him, I think he’s a good receiver,” Ramsey said. “I was a fan of his game when he was at LSU, I thought he was a baller. I thought he’s done well and what he’s done this year, he’s been balling and making history for that franchise. It’s a big game for him in Year 1 but it is what it is. I am who I am as well.”

If Burrow can get enough time to throw the ball down field and keep Los Angeles honest with the run game as well, the Bengals will make this a tightly contested game. As it stands right now, Cincinnati is a four point underdog on the SI Sportsbook odds, with an over/under set at 48.5 points.

For two offenses that are as explosive as the Rams and Bengals can be, there's a general consensus in Vegas that this could be more of a defensive minded battle.

As for the Rams and Beckham Jr., he's only progressively improved since signing at the midway point of the season. He and Matthew Stafford have gelled well together, even though he's a second option to Cooper Kupp, who will have to gain a lot of the Bengals attention. It could open a door for Beckham to have a big evening on Sunday, like his nine catch performance in the NFC Championship.

There is sure to be more stories and news to share ahead of Sunday's kickoff but this has the chance to set up for a fascinating game.