The Latest on LSU's Arik Gilbert and a Myles Brennan Injury Update from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron

When freshman tight end Arik Gilbert took to Twitter last week to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal, it seemed to be nothing but a formality. Gilbert had opted out of the 2020 season at LSU, returned to Georgia and appeared to be moving on from the Tigers' program.

But according to SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia, Gilbert has yet to enter his name in the transfer portal, leaving the possibility open that he could return to the program if he wishes.

On Tuesday during an appearance on Off the Bench, coach Ed Orgeron said that the program has been in touch with both Gilbert and his family since he withdrew from school and returned home before the final two games of the year against Florida and Ole Miss.

"We love Arik. He entered the transfer portal. We're still in contact with his mother and family. Hopefully he wants to come back. I just wish the best for him," Orgeron said Tuesday.

This goes hand in hand with what Orgeron said even after Gilbert had made his intentions known to the LSU coaching staff, that the Tigers would continue to recruit the star tight end in the hopes that he ultimately elects to return. Having to replace the offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator adds another layer to all of this.

In other news on offense, Orgeron said there is still no firm timetable on a return for junior quarterback Myles Brennan, who missed all but three games due to a torn abdomen suffered in the loss to Missouri.

"I'm going to talk to Jack (Marucci). I think he's made progress. He's not 100 percent healthy yet, but I do expect to hear some good news in the spring. He hasn't been cleared yet," Orgeron said.

The quarterback room is as deep and talented as it's ever been with Brennan, TJ Finley, Max Johnson and incoming freshman Garrett Nussmeier all in the room. Both Finley and Johnson were able to earn significant reps throughout the season after Brennan's injury and Nussmeier enters as one of the more highly touted quarterback prospects in the country.

It's hard to imagine Brennan not getting the first-team reps once deemed healthy. He was off to a historic start through three games with the Tigers in 2020. With quarterback being among the deepest positions on the roster, Orgeron was quick to thank his former Heisman trophy winner for putting the Tigers on the map when it comes to developing quarterbacks.

"Thank you, Joe Burrow. That's the biggest recruiting tool you have. Win the Heisman, first guy picked in the draft, national champion, graduate; what else can you ask for?" Orgeron said.