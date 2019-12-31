LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Provides Injury Update on Guard Damien Lewis, Talks Michael Divinity's Return

LSU coach Ed Orgeron hopped on Baton Rouge radio show "Off the Bench" and was asked about guard Damien Lewis' health status as well as the potential return of linebacker Michael Divinity.

Orgeron said the prognosis on Lewis' ankle was 'a little better' than initially thought but did say the senior guard would not practice this week.

"We thought maybe we'd have to do some work on him but it looks like we won't," Orgeron said. "Obviously he'll have to have a lot of rehab, we'll know more next week but he's not going to practice this week. We think we may have him for the game but we'll have to see how far he gets this week."

If Lewis is ultimately not able to play, look for Ed Ingram to slide in at left guard and Adrian Magee to slide over to right guard, a strategy that panned out against the Sooners when Lewis went out.

While Lewis will be out for the week, the team is in the middle of a nice resting period itself, having four days off to get their bodies right before practice resumes Thursday. Orgeron said the job strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt and athletic trainer Jack Marucci has helped the team stay fresh late in the season.

"They measure their heart rate, they measure their output, game speed and measure when they get tired," Orgeron said. "We scale back at about three quarters of the season, we scaled back our practices but we're still working hard. Our team is not worn out and we have terrific leadership on this team."

All signs point to the defense getting back one of its senior leaders for the final game of the season in outside linebacker Michael Divinity.

Divinity took to Twitter after the game to announce he was officially back with the team.





Orgeron said while nothing has officially been decided in regards to Divinity, all signs point to the senior suiting up one last time as a Tiger for the championship game.

"I think it looks positive for Michael to come back, a final decision hasn't been made but I think that will happen this week," Orgeron said. "If all the boxes check out we'll welcome him back because Michael has worked hard, he's been a great teammate, a great leader. As soon as that decision is made we'll get him cranked up, ready to go."

Divinity would certainly provide extra depth for a pass rush that has played its best ball over the last three games, particularly the play of sophomore linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, who has 13 tackles and 4.5 sacks in the last three outings.