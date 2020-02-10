Report: LSU Football Hires Scott Linehan as Passing Game Coordinator

After nearly a month of speculation as to who Ed Orgeron would decide to replace wunderkind Joe Brady as passing game coordinator, the LSU masses finally received an answer.

According to a report from the Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Orgeron has hired longtime NFL offensive coordinator Scott Linehan as LSU's next passing game coordinator. Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported Linehan signed a two-year $1.6 million contract with the Tigers.

Orgeron said all along he wanted to find someone in the NFL ranks that could fit in seamlessly with LSU's spread offense.

"Obviously there's a lot of coaches that are interested. We're looking at the NFL primarily but that's not to say we won't look in college," Orgeron said last week. "We're looking for different ideas. We're looking for things that can add to already great offense. We've interviewed one guy we're interviewing several more next week. I want to see what's out there and I want to do a great job of bringing the best I can to LSU."

Linehan certainly fits the bill as he's been in the NFL since 2002, serving as offensive coordinator for several different teams including the Minnesota Vikings, the Miami Dolphins and most recently the Dallas Cowboys. He also served as the head coach for the St. Louis Rams from the 2006-08 seasons.

Throughout his time in the NFL, Linehan coached quarterbacks such as Dak Prescott, Tony Romo, Matthew Stafford and Daunte Culpepper.

Linehan takes over for Brady, who was brought in last year by Orgeron to implement the spread offense, leading to one of the most prolific offensive seasons in college football history.

"We want different ideas and we want to marry those ideas with an already prolific offense," Orgeron said last week recapping national signing day. "The guys that comes in, whoever we hire, is going to have to know our system very well or teach us something different. We're trying to grow but we also want to reain the knowledge we learned from Joe [Brady] and the knowledge we learned from the Saints."

This story will be updated as more information is provided