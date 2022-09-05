Live Game Day Updates/Thread: LSU vs Florida State

LSU enters Sunday’s matchup against the Florida State Seminoles with a new beginning. A fresh faced roster, new coaching staff and 0-0 record, it's a year to set the tone for the Brian Kelly era. The Tigers have no shortage of weapons on both sides of the ball, but it’ll be intriguing to see how they’re used.

With LSU entering the game as a slight favorite, the country is more than ready to see how this new chapter of Tiger football kicks off. This team isn’t looking at it from a pressure perspective, they’re going into this game with confidence in their preparation.

“We are who we are, there’s nobody else coming through the doors,” Kelly said. “This is the team we have and I like their development so I would say we’re on schedule for the preparation part and we’re moving towards really focusing on our opponent Florida State.”

Pregame

Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks and freshman Quency Wiggins are not dressed out with Wiggins in a boot. The two will not be suiting up for today’s contest.

True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins has switched his jersey from No. 10 to No. 40.

Jayden Daniels will get the start at quarterback after a battle against Garrett Nussmeier

Official defensive starting lineup: Gaye, Smith, Roy and Ojulari up front. Mike Jones Jr. and Greg Penn at linebackers. Colby Richardson and Jarrick Bernard-Converse at corner. Jay Ward and Major Burns as your safeties and Greg Brooks Jr at nickel.

First Quarter

Jayden Daniels explodes on the first drive, using his legs to rack up over 30 yards on the ground.

Armoni Goodwin getting first reps at running back. The sophomore put up a clinic during fall camp to earn this spot.

A high snap cuts the Tigers drive short in the red-zone. Tigers settle for a field goal.

Scoring Update: LSU 3, Florida State 0

LSU’s defensive line wreaked havoc early. BJ Ojulari with the sack on the first play of the game.

Explosive plays in the run game gave Florida State life on their opening drive.

Maason Smith goes down with an injury on the opening drive. Two trainers helping him to the sideline.

Tigers defense gets a huge stop on third down and forces the Seminoles to kick a field goal. Ojulari appears to have been shaken up on that play.

Field goal is no good.

Scoring Update: LSU 3, Florida 0

Quick drive for the Tigers results in a punt. Offensive line has provided Daniels with no time in the pocket so far.

Florida State is using quarterback Jordan Travis extremely well here. Extending plays with his legs and making the most of the time he has in the pocket.

BJ Ojulari is back in the game.

Florida State is 3-for-4 on third down attempts. Critical mistakes by the Tigers have kept their drives alive.

Scoring Update: LSU 3, Florida State 0 - End of the 1st Quarter

Second Quarter

Seminoles continue converting on third down attempts. Now hitting on 5 of their first 6 attempts.

Huge 14 play drive for Florida State ends in a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Travis. Beautiful flea flicker.

Jordan Travis up to 92 yards passing on 70% completion.

Scoring Update: Florida State 7, LSU 3

Tigers keeping the drive alive with Daniels using his legs significantly, but Malik Nabers showing life.

Daniels with a QB keeper on third and seven to keep the drive alive. Offensive line is not giving him any help in the pocket.

The Tigers have nothing going for them offensively. Impossible to get a play going with no time to create.

LSU settles for a field goal attempt that is blocked.

Scoring Update: Florida State 7, LSU 3

Seminoles are now 6-for-7 on third down conversions. Extending plays and the Tigers making.

Florida State is giving the Tigers a balanced attack here. Really giving LSU different looks routinely.

Tigers get a stop on third down to force a Seminole punt, but Malik Nabers muffs it.

Florida State ball inside the redzone with 1:45 remaining in the first half.

Seminoles gamble and go for it on fourth down, Tigers get the stop.

LSU ball with 1:10 remaining in the first half.

The Tigers are lucky to be trailing by less than a handful after a sloppy first half.

Scoring Update: Florida State 7, LSU 3 - Halftime