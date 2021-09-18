September 18, 2021
Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs Central Michigan

Tigers look to capitalize on final non-conference opponent before SEC play
Pregame

Freshman wide receiver Malik Nabers is dressed out accoriding to the Advocate's Wilson Alexander.

Captains: Liam Shanahan, Andre Anthony, Jaray Jenkins, Darren Evans and BJ Ojulari.

LSU will be wearing the KF initials on their helmets in honor of Kevin Faulk, who lost his daughter Kevione early this week.

Running back Tre Bradford already in his gameday jersey but not participating in warmups. Looks like he'll have to wait another week.

Looks like John Emery is down there with the team as well in his jersey, but obviously still fighting his ineligibility

Tigers are in the building.

Second straight week LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is out here doing some light pregame throwing. 

LSU enters this game with many questions but the biggest of all is how the offensive line will hold up with Austin Deculus and Chasen Hines back from injury. The front line has really struggled to protect Max Johnson and open up running lanes but Ed Orgeron and the staff is hoping an up tempo offense will help speed up the decision making.

In order to accomplish that LSU must put itself in better second and third down situations. 

On defense, how the front seven plays against the run will be a huge indication of just how far this unit has come in the last two weeks. Central Michigan is a very capable running team, averaging 230 yards on the ground over the first two weeks. 

Just a few guys LSU will be without are defensive lineman Ali Gaye, left tackle, Cam Wire, running back Armoni Goodwin and safety Jay Ward. 

Central Michigan, who flew into Baton Rouge on Saturday morning, started taking the field about 80 minutes prior to kickoff. 

