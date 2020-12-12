Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football at No. 6 Florida

LSU looking to avoid first losing season of the 21st century

Pregame

The big pregame news out of Baton Rouge is that linebacker Micah Baskerville did not make the trip and will not play against the Gators on Saturday. Baskerville was fourth on the team in tackles this season and had stepped into a starting roll with the team.

The news was first reported by 104.5 ESPN radio host Jordy Culotta.

LSU will now be left with Jabril Cox, Damone Clark and Josh White as its three linebackers. Expect a heavy dose of Cox and potentially Clark in coverage of Gators’ star tight end Kyle Pitts. It’s not known why Baskerville didn’t make the trip to Gainesville.

“When he first came here, was having a good year. As a freshman, showed us that he can key and diagnose,” Orgeron said of Baskerville after the Arkansas win. “He fits in well in (defensive coordinator Bo) Pelini's scheme. He gets to the football. He's a tremendous young man."





LSU will also be without receiver Racey McMath who continues to battle through a hamstring injury.





The Tigers will be starting Max Johnson in all likelihood according to coach Ed Orgeron’s comments on Thursday. Johnson took most of the first-team reps in practice.

LSU’s captains for tonight’s game will be Jabril Cox, JaCoby Stevens, Chris Curry, Austin Deculus and Zach Von Rosenberg.

There is plenty LSU can learn from a game like tonight, including about individual players who can be relied on for the future. Can Kayshon Boutte have a repeat performance from last week's eight catch, 111-yard performance? How about a young defensive back like Elias Ricks or Cordale Flott slowing down receiver Kedarius Toney?

Max Johnson will indeed get the start at quarterback tonight. Orgeron said it was leaning that way on Thursday.