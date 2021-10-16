Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU vs No. 20 Florida

Tigers and Gators set for 11 a.m. kickoff as both programs search for season defining win

Pregame

LSU comes into Saturday's game out manned and looking for any kind of momentum it can find. The Tigers are down eight defensive starters including Derek Stingley, Elias Ricks, Andre Anthony and Ali Gaye for this afternoon's contest.

It's a tumultuous time for the program and while there isn't a lot of confidence the Tigers can pull off their first top 25 win of the season, this Florida rivialry always promises for exciting finishes.

Name of the game this weekend will be how the purple and gold can function on offense without superstar receiver Kayshon Boutte. The Tigers have largely relied on the arm of Max Johnson all season and are in desperate need to see that 147-yard performance from Tyrion Davis-Price carry over into this game.

On defense, slowing down quarterback Emory Jones will be the priority as the Gators QB is finally starting to play with some confidence and is burning teams not only with his legs but with his arm as well.

Major Burns is in a walking boot and receiver Kayshon Boutte is in one of those walking wheel chairs down on the sidelines. LSU will also be without freshman receiver Deion Smith this afternoon.



The Tigers will be relying heavily on Jack Bech, Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers, Trey Palmer, Koy Moore and Devonta Lee for the rest of the season in Boutte's absence.

For what it's worth, Brian Thomas, Trey Palmer and Jaray Jenkins are the listed starters at wide receiver. Dwight McGlothern and Cordale Flott will take over the outside cornerback duties.

At safety, look for Jordan Toles, Cam Lewis and Sage Ryan to handle most of the snaps, with the freshman Ryan taking over the majority of the nickel snaps.