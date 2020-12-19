Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs Ole Miss

Pregame

As far as pregame festivities, the Tigers are set to honor 16 seniors for what could be their final home game in Death Valley. Safety JaCoby Stevens has already come out and said this will be his final game in purple and gold while many believe Senior Bowl invitee Jabril Cox is also destined for the NFL.

Punter Zach Von Rosenberg, tackle Austin Deculus, defensive end Andre Anthony and receiver Racey McMath are among the other seniors being honored this afternoon.

But there are a number of veterans who coach Ed Orgeron has spoken with that he hopes will return for an extra year in Baton Rouge due to the NCAA rule that granted all fall sport athletes and extra year of eligibility. Orgeron has particularly recruiting the offensive line extra hard as a two or three veteran returnees could really help the program get back on the right track up front.

"I think you're gonna be surprised by the retention level that we have," Orgeron said. "I've talked to a lot of guys, now a lot of things can happen, but right now a lot of them are leaning on coming back. I'm recruiting the heck out of the offensive line which would really help us."

As for on the field news, it looks like freshman Max Johnson will earn the start at quarterback. Running back Tyrion Davis-Price and guard Chasen Hines will both be out on Saturday so look for John Emery, Chris Curry and Cam Wire to fill in for those two.

Also, cornerback Derek Stingley was listed as questionable by Orgeron before the game. Stingley missed the Florida win due to a nagging ankle injury but was able to do some light work in practice this week.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley is dressed out and going through warmups. He did the same last week before ultimately not being healthy enough. Doesn't appear to be walking with any significant limp but would obviously be a big addition to today's game.