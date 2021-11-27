Live Game Day Updates/Thread: LSU vs Texas A&M

Pregame

Freshman defensive lineman Maason Smith is in street clothes. Was expected as Ed Orgeron had mentioned he was still a few weeks away from being a

Ed Orgeron isn't allowing himself to think about what his emotions will be like when he walks off the field for the final time as LSU's coach. It's set to be an emotional evening for all involved, Orgeron, his team and the fans.

Despite the downfall of the last two seasons, there's a general sense that this is a game where Orgeron should be remembered and cheered fondly for what he did do for the program. Hosting a top 15 Texas A&M program that's still playing for a potential New Year's Six Bowl invite also would be a good way to sendoff Orgeron.

But of course the giant weight on everyone in Baton Rouge's shoulders is what will happen with the coaching search once the game ends. What's become painfully obvious over the last few weeks has been athletic director Scott Wooedward's impressive ability to not let much information leak out. That will all work itself out in the days and weeks to come.

For this current LSU team, putting together a complete performance is something this team hasn't been able to do all season. With one last opportunity against the Aggies, the LSU offense needs balance with the run and pass game that has been very uneven the last few weeks. It'll be interesting to see if Max Johnson can carry over some of the success behind center he found last week against UL-Monroe.

"We just haven't clicked on all cylinders," Orgeron said. "Sometimes we're running the ball well, sometimes we're throwing the ball well, sometimes we get down in the redzone and we get bogged down. We should score more points there. It's just been a combination of a bunch of things. We just haven't put it all together yet."

"I hope it's a great atmosphere. I think it will be, we're playing Texas A&M," Orgeron said. "It's our last game. It's a rivalry game for us. Lot of guys it'll be their last game. It's going to be good. Those that come, I want them to cheer for our players."