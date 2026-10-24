Live In-Game Updates from LSU vs. Auburn

The LSU Tigers face the Auburn Tigers for a mid-season conference matchup, as the SEC's Tiger Bowl makes its way to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

LSU heads into the matchup at the No. 18 seed, while opponent Auburn remains unranked this season, making the home team the underdogs for the matchup.

Lane Kiffin and his Tigers have walked into this trap before, facing the unranked Kentucky Wildcats on the road in Week 6 and coming back to Baton Rouge with a surprising loss during the 35-34 overtime loss.

As Kiffin has yet to win a road game during his short tenure at LSU, the Auburn matchup is the perfect opportunity for the purple-and-gold Tigers to finally find success on the road.

The team has received some positive news this week, with tight end Trey'Dez Green being listed off the injury report for the first time since Week 5, after suffering a knee injury against Ole Miss.

If Green returns to the offense, he will be a major factor in the Tigers' scoring success for a much-needed road win.

Auburn's offense will also bring a challenge to LSU's defense, as Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown's mobility will mean the defense has to keep up a pass rush discipline all four quarters.

LSU's road games have brought multiple system errors to the program, so it's crucial that the team can keep up the momentum the entirety of the game, especially in the intimidating environment of an opposing SEC stadium.

Cornerback DJ Pickett breaks up a pass as The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadiu 5m. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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