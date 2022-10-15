Live Thread/Updates: LSU vs. Florida

Second Quarter

Sai'vion Joones has been incredible to start this game. A huge stop on third down forces the Gators to punt, but another special teams error destroys the Tigers. Jack Bech muffs the punt and Florida recovers within striking range.

4 drives, 4 touchdowns between these two programs to start off the game. Both teams have really utilized a balanced attack, but the main takeaway has been the demeanor of Daniels, who is more than locked in. He's 9-for-11 for 123 yards with one touchdown through the air and one rushing.

Score Update: LSU 14, Florida 14

Jayden Daniels has looked calm, cool and collected on the Tigers' first few drives. LSU's signal-caller punches in the touchdown on a QB keeper to tie this one up.

The Daniels-Boutte connection carries into the first play of the second quarter on 21-yard gain. Boutte up to four receptions for 83 yards with 13:45 remaining in the second quarter.

First Quarter

Daniels and Boutte are dialed in tonight. Coming into tonight, Boutte had just 130 yards. He's already up to 62 tonight after the first quarter.

Jack Bech with a 27-yard return for the Tigers. Brian Kelly and his coaching staff continue to go with Bech as their return specialist.

Scoring Update: Florida 14, LSU 7

There it is. Montrell Johnson breaks open a 39-yard touchdown run for the Gators.

Gators are making some serious strides in the run game. Chunk play after chunk play. Starting running back Montrell Johnson averages 8.0 yards per carry on the year, but it's his sidekick Trevor Etienne getting it done on this second drive.

Score Update: LSU 7, Florida 7

Jayden Daniels showing poise. Connects with John Emery Jr. on a quick route to the outside and he punches it in for the touchdown. Methodical drive to start this one for the Tigers. 12 plays, 75 yards. Took 6:15 off the clock.

Brian Kelly and this LSU offense making it a point to get Boutte involved early in this one. The junior wideout already has two receptions for 54 yards on the first drive.

Inconsistency from the offensive line plaguing LSU early. Daniels takes a brutal sack near the red zone after a huge third down conversion by Josh Williams.

Jayden Daniels using his legs to his advantage on the opening drive for LSU. Evades a possible sack to pick up positive yardage. Shortly after connects with Kayshon Boutte for a massive gain.

Score Update: Florida 7, LSU 0

On the second play of the game, Anthony Richardson connects with Justin Shorter for a 51-yard touchdown.

Special teams issues already to start this game. Florida with a huge return on the opening kickoff by Trevor Etienne puts the Gators on the 48-yard line.

Pregame

LSU has won the coin toss and has deferred. Florida ball to get this one going. Tigers will receive to begin the second half.

LSU will start their sixth different offensive line group in seven games. From left to right: Will Campbell, Miles Frazier, Charles Turner, Anthony Bradford, Emery Jones.

Miles Frazier is the only player to start every game on the offensive line this year and he’s done so at 3 positions (3 at LG, 2 at RG, 1 at RT).