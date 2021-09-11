Live Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs McNeese State

Tigers look to get 2021 season on the right track in home opener against McNeese

Pregame

Already down starting tackles Austin Deculus and Cam Wire, 247Sports Shea Dixon reports that guard Chasen Hines will also not be available. Anthony Bradford is likely to start in his place, making it a big opportunity for not only him but also Charles Turner and Garrett Dellinger.

The offensive line was the most glaring weak spot for this team and anthing other than a dominant performance against McNeese will raise much more serious questions about how this offense will fare in 2021.

LSU will also be without defensive lineman Ali Gaye, giving BJ Ojulari and Andre Anthony a prime chance at the bulk of the snaps at defensive end.

The crowds certainly have turned out for the Tiger Walk. It'll be interesting to see how many the team attracts tonight but this looks much more like a normal football crowd.

This is also the first time in two seasons the Tigers have been able to host high school recruits on campus. Among those in attendance are LSU commit Will Campbell and Texas commit J'Mond Tapp. LSU still very much on Tapp's radar.

If there's one focus on this game outside of the offensive line, it's how can the Tigers put a stop in the run game of McNeese and can they defend the crossing routes.

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan was also seen doing some light throwing with Max Johnson in pregame warmups. Brennan already out of the cast after breaking his arm right before the start of fall camp.

No Malik Nabers or Sage Ryan for LSU for a second straight week. The two freshmen are in sweats after having very strong fall camp sessions.