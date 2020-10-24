Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs South Carolina

Pregame

After a 1-2 start to the 2020 season, LSU is hoping to find some answers on both sides of the ball, but will have to do it without starting quarterback Myles Brennan. The junior will be out tonight against the Gamecocks with a "lower body injury" and the team will be relying heavily on freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson.

Finley, the Ponchatoula native, will draw the start and hope to guide LSU to a 4-3 record when starting a true freshman at quarterback. The last true freshman to start in a game was Brandon Harris in 2014.

"TJ's a hard worker, he's very cerebral, always studying football and he's always had a cannon for an arm," Orgeron said. "I think he's come a long way and I do believe he'll do well."







The captains for tonight's game include Ed Ingram, Terrace Marshall, Glen Logan and Tory Carter.

Myles Brennan is on the field throwing very lightly. Orgeron said on Thursday Brennan would likely dress for the game but not play.