Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 20 LSU Football at Vanderbilt

Pregame

The only injury that could be of note is left tackle Dare Rosenthal, who Ed Orgeron announced on Thursday would be a game-time decision. Rosenthal went down with an injury late in the loss to Mississippi State and was replaced by sophomore Cam Wire.

Orgeron said that if Rosenthal were to be ruled out, that the team might have to adjust its protections.

"Obviously it's going to be his first start," Orgeron said about Wire. "He's played against some very good defensive linemen, very good pass rushers. We're going to have to be creative in the things we do in our protection. It's all got to be about protection first. But we obviously still want to get enough people out where we can throw the football."

Update: LSU fans can also expect Derek Stingley back in the lineup this evening against the Commodores. Brooks Kubena of the Advocate reports that the sophomore cornerback is dressed out upon arrival for tonight's game. Having Stingley back will hopefully provide a spark to a secondary that desperately needs to start changing the narrative after a poor week one outing.

A few players we'll be keeping a close eye on throughout the game are Stingley, defensive end Ali Gaye and running back Chris Curry. LSU was able to apply plenty of pressure on the Bulldogs last week and will want to continue that trend facing a freshman quarterback in Ken Seals.

"I’ve seen the difference in practice this week,” Orgeron said Thursday. “I think we were a little lethargic last week. We went out there and kind of rolled our helmets out there some of the time. We found out we can’t do that. This is a different football team. We’re going to have to win in different ways than we did last year. We’re going to have to try as hard as we can and give it 110% to win any game, any SEC game. I don’t think we did that in all phases last week. Hopefully we’ll do it this week."

TV: SEC Network (6:30 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Here are the LSU captains for today's game against Vanderbilt:

LSU fans always find a way:

Stingley officially back.