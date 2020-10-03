SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 20 LSU Football at Vanderbilt

Glen West

Pregame

The only injury that could be of note is left tackle Dare Rosenthal, who Ed Orgeron announced on Thursday would be a game-time decision. Rosenthal went down with an injury late in the loss to Mississippi State and was replaced by sophomore Cam Wire. 

Orgeron said that if Rosenthal were to be ruled out, that the team might have to adjust its protections. 

"Obviously it's going to be his first start," Orgeron said about Wire. "He's played against some very good defensive linemen, very good pass rushers. We're going to have to be creative in the things we do in our protection. It's all got to be about protection first. But we obviously still want to get enough people out where we can throw the football."

Update: LSU fans can also expect Derek Stingley back in the lineup this evening against the Commodores. Brooks Kubena of the Advocate reports that the sophomore cornerback is dressed out upon arrival for tonight's game. Having Stingley back will hopefully provide a spark to a secondary that desperately needs to start changing the narrative after a poor week one outing.

A few players we'll be keeping a close eye on throughout the game are Stingley, defensive end Ali Gaye and running back Chris Curry. LSU was able to apply plenty of pressure on the Bulldogs last week and will want to continue that trend facing a freshman quarterback in Ken Seals.

"I’ve seen the difference in practice this week,” Orgeron said Thursday. “I think we were a little lethargic last week. We went out there and kind of rolled our helmets out there some of the time. We found out we can’t do that. This is a different football team. We’re going to have to win in different ways than we did last year. We’re going to have to try as hard as we can and give it 110% to win any game, any SEC game. I don’t think we did that in all phases last week. Hopefully we’ll do it this week."

TV: SEC Network (6:30 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Here are the LSU captains for today's game against Vanderbilt:

LSU fans always find a way:

Stingley officially back.

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Important Notes and Pregame Stories Ahead of No. 20 LSU Football's Matchup with Vanderbilt

Tigers have defeated Commodores eight consecutive times leading into Saturday's game

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Football Commits, Recruits in Louisiana Show Out Under the Friday Night Lights in Week One

Walker Howard, Brian Thomas put forth strong week one performances in Louisiana

Glen West

Tiger Predictions: No. 20 LSU Gets Back on Track With Road Outing Against Vanderbilt

Tigers control from start to finish in confidence boosting win over Commodores

Glen West

by

Smitty79

2021 LSU Football Commit JoJo Earle Turns in Dominant Debut, Talks Senior Season and Tigers

Earle talks stellar start to season, plans to sign in December as early enrollee

Glen West

Justin Jefferson, Joe Burrow Lead the Pack of Former LSU Players to Start in Week Four Fantasy

Impact LSU rookies have had on NFL fantasy teams and outlook for rest of season

Glen West

How to Watch/Listen to No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt

Tigers set to take on Commodores at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Glen West

How Myles Brennan and the LSU Football Offense Build Off of Inconsistent Week One Performance

Brennan, offense working out kinks this week in practice

Glen West

by

Wmaste1

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Team Eager to Get to Nashville for Week Two Matchup Against Vanderbilt

Final updates from Orgeron include an update on Dare Rosenthal, Derek Stingley

Glen West

by

Smitty79

LSU Football Transfers Talk First Experience Playing in Tiger Stadium

Shanahan, Cox believe they adjusted well to SEC environment, disappointed with outcome

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Football Quarterback Myles Brennan “Motivated” to Show Improvements After Week One Loss

Orgeron points to improved pocket presence, getting the ball out quicker as areas Brennan needs to work on

Glen West