Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs Auburn

First Quarter

After three quick plays, Auburn will punt. Not much going offensively for both squads as we reach the 4:15 mark in the first quarter. LSU trails 7-0.

Auburn getting running back Tank Bigsby involved early in the first quarter after minimal touches the first few weeks. Bigsby delivers on third down.

Tigers second drive stalls with Daniels unable to get on the same page as his receivers. Daniels is 1-for-5 with 9 yards passing, 10 yards rushing. LSU punts for the second straight drive.

LSU putting together a solid drive here as we reach the midway point in the first quarter. Jayden Daniels uses his legs to convert on third and long.

Sevyn Banks Update: The LSU cornerback reportedly has movement in his extremities, was conscious and will head to a nearby hospital to undergo further testing.

LSU RB Josh Williams seeing significant snaps early in the first quarter. Traditionally a third down back, Williams is getting some volume to get things going.

BJ Ojulari asserting his dominance on the second defensive drive for LSU. A third down sack gets this unit off of the field with Auburn set to punt on fourth down.

A quick three and out for the Bayou Bengals on their first drive. Jayden Daniels looked to connect with true freshman tight end Mason Taylor on third-and-10, but he couldn't hold on. Tigers punt.

Scoring Update: LSU 0, Auburn 7

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford evades pressure, scrambles outside and connects with Ja'Varrius Johnson for a 53-yard touchdown after a few short plays. Extra point is good.

LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks is down on the opening kickoff and is not moving. Immediately the cart comes out to get him off of the field.

Pregame

LSU has won the toss and will kick the ball to get things going.

Anthony Bradford will take over starting duties at right guard. With Garrett Dellinger sidelined due to a hand injury, the Tigers will slide Miles Frazier to left guard. From left to right: Will Campbell, Miles Frazier, Charles Turner, Anthony Bradford and Emery Jones.

Jarrick Bernard-Converse warming up with the safeties, according to The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander. Bernard-Converse worked at safety last week against the New Mexico Lobos with the LSU secondary lacking depth.

Marlon Martinez and Xavier Hill will back up Charles Turner at center tonight.