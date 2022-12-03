Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Georgia SEC Championship Game

First Quarter

Kayshon Boutte has arrived in a big way for the Tigers after Jayden Daniels connects with his lethal wideout for the 53-yard score. Huge response by LSU to tie this one up.

Score Update: Georgia 7, LSU 0

Georgia comes up with a huge sack on third and goal and the Tigers are forced to kick the field goal. The 32-yard attempt is blocked and the Bulldogs return it for a touchdown.

Malik Nabers has shown up in a big way already. With three receptions for 17 yards, Jayden Daniels has looked his way on numerous occasions to this point. Tigers driving and are within field goal range.

LSU forces a three and out on the Bulldogs' first drive after the Tigers' defensive line comes through to stop UGA RB Kenny McIntosh on the first two plays then force an incompletion on third down.

Jay Ward gets the start at cornerback for LSU over Jarrick Bernard-Converse. Expect Kelly to gradually work Bernard-Converse back into the rotation today.

A six-play, 21-yard drive ends in a punt for the Tigers. A positive takeaway was Daniels utilizing his mobility. Delivered two huge strikes and scrambled as well. Good sign for LSU in this one.

John Emery gets the start at running back today. Look for Josh Williams to get significant run, but the Tigers are putting their trust in Emery early.

LSU has won the opening coin toss and will receive the football to start the game.

Pregame

LSU will return Josh Williams to the lineup after being a full go during warmups. Along with Williams, John Emery is also suited up and going through the motions.

As expected, Jayden Daniels will give it a go today against the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite a banged up ankle, he'll leave it all on the field.

Defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse is dressed and healthy for today's contest, giving the Tigers a major boost to their secondary.

LSU's starting offensive line in warmups: Will Campbell (LT), Miles Frazier (LG), Charles Turner (C), Anthony Bradford (RG), and Emery Jones (RT).

Garrett Dellinger is getting reps with the second team. Look for him to still get significant run today.

Game Notes