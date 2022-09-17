Skip to main content
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs Mississippi State

Tigers take the field for their SEC opener against the Bulldogs, look to capitalize off of victory over Southern
Pregame

Gregory Clayton Jr., Javen Nicholas and Evan Francioni are out practicing catching punts. Kelly hinted that they would continue checking out other rotations.

Players in street clothes/not dressing out: Starting OL Anthony Bradford, Desmond Little and Marcus Dumervil. Safety Matthew Langlois went out against Southern and is in a heavy cast with crutches. Will also be out.

John Emery is suited up and prepared to get his first game action since 2020.

Quency Wiggins is suited up and ready to go as he makes his LSU debut. 

The Tigers will start a pair of true freshmen at the offensive line in the SEC opener: Will Campbell at left tackle. Emery Jones at right tackle. 

Starting offensive line rotation: LT Will Campbell (Freshman) LG Garrett Dellinger (Sophomore) C Charles Turner (Junior) RG Miles Frazier (R-Sophomore) RT Emery Jones (Freshman). 

