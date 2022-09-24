Skip to main content

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs New Mexico

Tigers take the field for their final tuneup game before SEC play ramps up, look to capitalize after Mississippi State victory
Pregame

Starting offensive line rotation: LT Will Campbell (Freshman) LG Garrett Dellinger (Sophomore) C Charles Turner (Junior) RG Miles Frazier (R-Sophomore) RT Emery Jones (Freshman).

The Tigers will start a pair of true freshmen again at the tackle position: Will Campbell at left tackle. Emery Jones at right tackle.

In dress clothes/not suiting up against New Mexico: Major Burns, BJ Ojulari and Matthew Langlois.

Kayshon Boutte remains out as he tends to a personal matter. Jack Bech set to get snaps in the slot.

Bech is also fielding punts during warmups. Something to monitor come game time.

