Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs New Mexico

Pregame

Starting offensive line rotation: LT Will Campbell (Freshman) LG Garrett Dellinger (Sophomore) C Charles Turner (Junior) RG Miles Frazier (R-Sophomore) RT Emery Jones (Freshman).

The Tigers will start a pair of true freshmen again at the tackle position: Will Campbell at left tackle. Emery Jones at right tackle.

In dress clothes/not suiting up against New Mexico: Major Burns, BJ Ojulari and Matthew Langlois.

Kayshon Boutte remains out as he tends to a personal matter. Jack Bech set to get snaps in the slot.

Bech is also fielding punts during warmups. Something to monitor come game time.