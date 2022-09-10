Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs Southern

Second Quarter

Nussmeier remains in the game for the Tigers, but throws a quick interception to the Jaguars. The redshirt freshman showed his age there, trying to do a little too much.

Southern gets within field goal range but their attempt is no good. Despite the miss, the Jaguars still showing fight.

Jaguars putting together a solid drive, picking up positive yardage for the first time this evening. Quarterback BeSean McCray making this happen with his poised demeanor. Southern is in LSU territory.

LSU punts for the first time tonight after some miscommunication offensively.

Looks like Jayden Daniels' helmet is off on the sidelines with Nussmeier throwing his on. LSU switching quarterbacks here with 12:55 remaining in the quarter.

LSU's defense is really getting it done tonight, forcing Southern to punt yet again. A quick three and out gives the ball back to the Tigers.

Scoring Update: LSU 44, Southern 0

Daniels hits wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on a quick 44-yard touchdown pass.

Tigers are still going with their starters to get the second quarter going. Jayden Daniels will remain in the game for the first drive.

First Quarter

Scoring Update: LSU 37, Southern 0

Another three and out from Southern, but LSU special teams comes through for another big play. Tigers block the Jaguars' punt, but couldn't recover it. Ball goes out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

Scoring Update: LSU 35, Southern 0

LSU quickly turns the Southern turnover into points on a slant pass from Jayden Daniels to Malik Nabers.

Tigers have forced three Southern turnovers here in the first quarter. 5:36 remaining.

Right when Southern began getting positive yardage, the Tigers force a fumble. LSU recovers.

Scoring Update: LSU 28, Southern 0

Micah Baskerville with a pick-six on the first play of Southern's drive. Things are getting out of hand quickly.

Scoring Update: LSU 21, Southern 0

Jayden Daniels putting on display his elite athleticism early in this one. Rolls to his left to hit Jack Bech in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock making it a priority to get Boutte the ball. Quick end-around play to get it to him in space, the All-American WR takes it for a massive gain to put LSU in the red zone.

Greg Penn breaks up a screen pass on third down and forces another Southern three and out.

True freshman Harold Perkins getting some run here in the first quarter, using him in a JACK role. Brian Kelly has praised the youngster, clearly giving him a chance here.

Scoring Update: LSU 14, Southern 0

Tigers with a quick drive down the field and Josh Williams punches it in.

Armoni Goodwin has looked sharp to get things going here. The sophomore running back had 49-yards on the latest drive for LSU.

Offensive line protections showing improvement with new starting lineup of: LT: Campbell LG: Dellinger C: Turner RG: Bradford RT: Frazier.

LSU forces a quick three and out from Southern. Greg Clayton returns the punt for the Tigers.

Scoring Update: LSU 7, Southern 0

LSU goes to Kayshon Boutte on their first two plays to pick up a few yards. Immediately go to Jayden Daniels following to make something happen with his feet, scrambles for a quick touchdown.

Southern receives the opening kickoff, but LSU forces a turnover. Fumble Southern, the Tigers recover in the red zone. Special teams hurt this program a week ago, looking to recover strong this week.

Pregame

LSU defensive lineman Quency Wiggins remains out against Southern, but is making progress. No walking boot or scooter.

BJ Ojulari in sweats. Will not be out on the field tonight, but nothing to worry about. Appears to be precautionary as he nurses knee injury.

Ali Gaye remains suspended for the first half of tonight’s matchup.

LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks remains out for the Tigers. Also missed last week’s season opener against Florida State.

Saivion Jones and Jaquelin Roy will be getting significant snaps with Maason Smith and Ojulari out. Look for Mekhi Wingo to also contribute tremendously.

Number of high profile recruits in the building tonight. Headlined by 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons.

LSU enters Saturday’s matchup looking to rebound from their season opening loss against Florida State. Facing off against a fiery Southern Jaguars squad who is fresh off of an 86-0 win against Florida Memorial, the Tigers will look to hold their offense in check.

LSU enters the game as a heavy favorite with the chance to assert their dominance against an inferior opponent. This program will look to get back to the LSU standard of football against the Jaguars.

“We are who we are, there’s nobody else coming through the doors,” Kelly said. “This is the team we have and I like their development so I would say we’re on schedule for the preparation part and we’re moving towards really focusing on our opponent.”