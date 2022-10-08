Skip to main content

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs Tennessee

Tigers take the field in search of their fifth straight victory, face disciplined offensive attack against Tennessee.
Pregame

An LSU spokesperson says Will Campbell has been hospitalized with dehydration and will be released this afternoon.

LSU’s offensive line will roll with (from left to right): Anthony Bradford, Garrett Dellinger, Charles Turner, Miles Frazier and Emery Jones. Bradford will fill in for Campbell. 

Tigers announce they’ll go with Jaray Jenkins, Kayshon Boutte and Brian Thomas Jr. as the starting receivers in this one with Malik Nabers and Jack Bech working in.

For Tennessee, they’ll be without starting left tackle Gerald Mincey. Senior Jeremiah Crawford will make his first career start for the Volunteers today. Another major weapon ruled out today is Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman as he continues recovering from an ankle injury.

Defensively, the Tigers will roll with Joe Foucha, Greg Brooks, Jay Ward, Mekhi Garner and Colby Richardson in the secondary. At the second level, Micah Baskerville will get the start today along with Greg Penn III.

At the defensive line position, the usual rotation of Mekhi Wingo, Jaquelin Roy, Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari will be getting the start. 

