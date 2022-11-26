Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Texas A&M

First Quarter

Noah Cain gets the start at running back for the Tigers. Will be interesting to see the rotation this offense goes with in the backfield.

LSU receives the opening kickoff and it's a touchback. Tigers ball to start this one.

Pregame

LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner is dressed out and going through warmups. The Tigers' front has been lacking depth over the last few weeks, but returning Turner and adding Garrett Dellinger to the mix provides more stability in the season finale.

Turner continues taking reps with the starters in warmups. The Tigers went with Marlon Martinez as their starter last week, but returning Turner at full strength immediately inserts him back into the starting slot.

Starting defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse isn't on the field with the team for warmups and will be out for tonight's contest.

With Bernard-Converse out, Jay Ward will start in his place at corner and LSU will go with Sage Ryan at nickel.

Tigers starting running back Josh Williams is going through warmups. After missing the UAB game with a minor knee injury suffered against Arkansas, Williams' potential return provides additional depth after sophomore back Armoni Goodwin was ruled out for the season. Williams was moving gingerly during warmups.

Brian Kelly Recaps SEC Experience, Leadership in Locker Room

Kelly has seen even his youngsters step up to the plate and become vocal leaders in this LSU locker room. It’s rare to see freshmen become such relied upon components to an SEC teams’ success, but that’s precisely the case for the Tigers this season. Kelly detailed what he’s seen from not only his freshmen, but the entire team from a leadership perspective.

“I like that it has come from all levels,” Kelly said. “From freshmen, sophomores, juniors, for example, some of our great leaders have been Mekhi Wingo, who is a transfer from Missouri who is just a sophomore, but we’ve gotten great leadership from veteran seniors as well in Mike Jones, who is not even in a starting position right now, but means a lot to our football team.”

“So I think it’s important that everybody serves some kind of leadership role to get through accountability across the board. So that’s kind of been for me how you build that accountability and discipline, that personal discipline when you share it throughout the entire football program. And in each class as well.”