Live Updates/Thread: No. 10 LSU vs. No. 6 Alabama

First Quarter

After another quick start to the Tigers' drive, it stalls and LSU will punt. Alabama ball.

Back-to-back touches for Josh Williams to start this drive for the Tigers. After a few chunk plays and an Alabama penalty, the Tigers are in Alabama territory.

What a play by LSU defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse to intercept Bryce Young in the end zone. LSU takes over with 7:37 remaining in the first quarter.

Alabama continues to make explosive play after explosive play. With Bryce Young at the helm, they're getting just about anything they want. Crimson Tide are in the red zone.

Harold Perkins making his presence felt early on the Tigers' first defensive drive. Moving sideline-to-sideline while showcasing his elite athleticism.

Daniels is looking extremely poised to start this one off. A third down conversion, and a roughing the passer penalty, has the Tigers in Alabama territory, but LSU is unable to get much going afterwards. Tigers will punt.

LSU going up-tempo to get this one started. Jayden Daniels fires a quick pass to Josh Williams then follows it with a run of his own.

Noah Cain returns the opening kick for the Tigers and we are underway here in Death Valley.

Pregame

Alabama has won the coin toss and deferred. LSU gets the ball to start this one.

After being labeled a “game-time” decision, starting left guard Garrett Dellinger is out for today’s matchup against Alabama. Dellinger has been battling a knee injury the last few weeks. With anticipation he could return this week, he’s in sweats during warmups.

LSU safety Major Burns is participating in warmups, as expected. Burns had been out for the last few weeks recovering from a neck/back injury.

Gregory Clayton and Javen Nicholas led the way as LSU’s punt returners during warmups with Jack Bech also getting some touches. It looks as though Clayton and Nicholas will be the Tigers’ go-to guys today.

Senior running back John Emery Jr. is going through warmups. It’ll be interesting to see how much run he gets today as he continues recovering from an Achilles injury.

4-star defensive back Javien Toviano is here catching up with Brian Kelly. The two spoke at length and it’s clear the Tigers are continuing to push for one of the top uncommitted players in the 2023 class.

LSU’s biggest recruiting weekend of the season is in full swing. 2023 commits Jaxon Howard, DJ Chester and more are in attendance. Colin Hurley, the Tigers’ most recent 2024 pledge, is also here.