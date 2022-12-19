Desmond Ricks is fresh off of his LSU official visit, and with a commitment date this week, his recruitment is heating up at a rapid pace.

The Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is rolling, but this coaching staff is looking to elevate its status even more, specifically in the secondary. Already securing a few prospects, it’s now full steam ahead to land the 5-star cornerback.

Ricks, the nation’s top cornerback, included Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in his top 10 over the summer. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class reclassified into the 2023 cycle last month, looking to skip his senior year and enter college.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder plays his high school ball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., one of the top programs in the country.

Ricks has shown tremendous growth in his game since getting to IMG, consistently playing against blue-chip prospects routinely.

Ricks was previously crystal balled to Florida State, but after releasing his top 10 schools, the Seminoles didn’t make the cut, with Ricks saying he hasn’t been in communication with them in months.

5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks on his official visit to LSU, via social media.

Along with LSU, Ricks has also gone on official visits to Alabama and Florida before he ultimately makes his college decision on Friday.

LSU has been on a tear in the recruiting game, reeling in a number of top defensive backs, specifically Javien Toviano last week. The ability to develop the secondary and push out draft picks each year makes the Bayou Bengals a cornerbacks dream.

Desmond Ricks on his LSU visit, per social media.

Coined “DBU” thanks to top defensive backs such as Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Jamal Adams and more coming out of Death Valley, the Tigers could continue the tradition with a commitment from Ricks.

This week will be the moment of truth. To land a player of Ricks’ caliber will take the 2023 class to the next level while preparing this program for the future. After an all-out pursuit for the dynamic cornerback, and less than 48 hours until Early Signing Day, time will tell who wins the Ricks sweepstakes.