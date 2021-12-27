A Look at LSU's Pursuit of Elite 2022 Linebacker Harold Perkins

LSU made a splash during the Early Signing Period, hauling in a handful of elite prospects they’ve had on their radar for quite some time, but the work has just begun. Starting to prioritize their recruits to cap off this class, there’s one name that stands out from the rest: Harold Perkins.

The five-star Cy Park linebacker is set to make his college decision in roughly one week at the Under Armour All-American game with his top three consisting of LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Perkins is simply the guy to scheme around on the gridiron. A versatile athlete who played both sides of the ball in high school, his presence was felt on virtually every snap. Coming off of an incredible season where he finished with 78 rushing attempts for 1,352 yards and 21 touchdowns, Perkins put on display why he is one of the best athletes in the country. He also caught 14 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Perkins finished with 35 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two sacks and three interceptions.

It’s no secret why Brian Kelly and this LSU staff feel Perkins would be such a huge addition to this class. A player who can step in day one and be an immediate impact player to this roster, the Tigers are all in on Perkins.

The rich history of LSU linebackers is also something appealing to prospects, not just Perkins, after pushing Devin White, Patrick Queen and numerous other highly coveted linebackers to the next level. Not to mention Damone Clark is on his way to being the next Tiger standout to be drafted.

But a question that could rise when it comes to LSU’s push for Perkins is the loss of linebacker’s coach Blake Baker to this newly assembled Tigers staff. After Brian Kelly decided not to retain Baker, does this change the way Perkins looks at LSU? It certainly could. With multiple crystal balls pointing in the direction of him taking his talents to Texas A&M, this Tigers staff is going to have to make a serious push to land the highly touted linebacker.

Throughout this 2022 class, there has been a tremendous amount of uncertainty when it comes to this coaching staff. Walker Howard and other playmakers selected the Tigers with no offensive coordinator hired. They trusted the foundation that head coach Brian Kelly has set and believe in his vision to turn around this program.

So, with questions rising about the next LSU defensive coordinator and other members beneath him, such as a replacement for Coach Baker, there is still hope. With players still committing despite uncertainty, it’s still possible Perkins selects the Tigers like other blue chips recruits did during the early cycle.

Perkins is a gem in this 2022 class and has all the makings of becoming the next great linebacker to step foot in Tiger Stadium. As Kelly and this staff continue looking to make an impression with his commitment date looming, Perkins could be the prospect who turns this class from good to great in the blink of an eye.