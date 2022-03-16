A Look at Some of the Latest NFL Free Agency News for Former LSU Tigers

NFL free agency is in full swing already but teams can officially begin signing players to their respective teams starting on Wednesday and there are plenty of former LSU players still in search of deals.

With many balls still in the air and plenty of interest league wide, here's the latest information gathered on some of the top LSU free agents in the 2022 cycle.

Tyrann Mathieu (S) Interested Teams: New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys

Mathieu appears to be moving on from Kansas City as the Chiefs have signed former Texans safety Justin Reid as a replacement. At still just 29 years old, Mathieu is one of the premier safeties in the NFL and there is tremendous interest being shown by a number of NFL teams as a result.

A few of the teams most linked to Mathieu in the last few days are the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys. The Saints lost star safety Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens, setting the table for Mathieu to potentially return to his home town if the money works and he's ready to make that move.

But New Orleans wound up signing safety Marcus Maye late Tuesday evening, likely taking it out of the Mathieu sweepstakes.

Jarvis Landry (WR) Interested Teams: New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs

Landry is another one of those former Tigers fans of both LSU and the Saints would love to see return to Louisiana. After trading for Amari Cooper earlier in the week, the Cleveland Browns officially released Landry, who is a bonafide No. 2 receiver on a championship team.

He catches everything in sight and is a true threat in the middle of the field, providing a nice complement to Michael Thomas. Obviously a lot is still up in the air with the Saints free agency moves with the impending decision from quarterback Deshaun Watson, who New Orleans is heavily pursuing.

Landry would also be a nice fit in Kansas City, a team with an abundance of weapons already for superstar Patrick Mahomes. There will be no troubles with him finding a new home quickly.

DJ Chark (WR) Signed: Detroit Lions

Chark is off to Detroit after spending his first few years as a vertical threat for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He'll join former Saints tight end coach Dan Campbell with the Lions as a potential impact player looking to resurrect his career.

The former LSU receiver showed great promise two seasons ago but suffered a fractured ankle prior to the 2021 season and missed the whole year. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal is expected to be worth upwards of $13 million.

Russell Gage (WR) Signed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gage will stay in the NFC South, moving from Atlanta to Tampa Bay and join forces with recently unretired Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on a deal. The former LSU receiver is one of the more underrated deep threats in the game and will be a threat alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for the Tampa Bay offense.

Leonard Fournette (RB) Interested Teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Brady back in the fold it just makes too much sense for Fournette to run it back at least one more year in Tampa Bay after really establishing himself as the lead back in that offense. He's much more dynamic as a pass catcher and is still a hard to tackle back when healthy.

Having some familiar faces like Gage and Devin White is always good for a player as well and Fournette will certainly take on lead back type duties for a Tampa Bay team with Super Bowl aspirations next year.