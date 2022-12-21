Louisiana Native Khai Prean Signs Letter of Intent with LSU

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have locked in 4-star wide receiver Khai Prean. The Louisiana native has signed his letter of intent.

A huge pickup for this program, the gifted athlete can do it all. Whether it be special teams, slide in on defense or lineup outside, Prean is about as well-rounded as it gets on the gridiron.

A player who will mainly be used on the outside as a vertical threat given his incredible speed, Prean gives this wide receiver room another weapon to work with for the foreseeable future.

Prean became commit No. 21 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 4-star safety Kylin Jackson the same week.

This is a huge victory for this LSU staff, bringing in a prospect with the ability to play a myriad of positions for the Tigers. Prean has shown how versatile he is on the football field, lining up all over the field and making an impact at any slot he is thrown into.

Prean chose LSU over Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State, among others. The Louisiana product will now join a program which has an embarrassment of riches in their 2023 class, headlined by Louisiana wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder has been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to keep him close to home.

Prean received significant buzz on social media the last few weeks with this LSU program starting the hashtag trend #KeepKhaiHome.

Kelly and the Tigers continue to solidify their ties to the state after yet another hometown prospect elects to stay in Louisiana.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”