LSU Football Players Most Likely to Breakout in 2020: No. 9 Trey Palmer, Wide Receiver

Replacing LSU junior receiver Justin Jefferson in the slot is not a task that will be easy for anyone on the Tigers' current roster to accomplish. It's one of the holes coach Ed Orgeron was hoping to have a little more clarity on throughout the spring.

Just think about the kind of production the third starter will need to replace in 2020. In the 2018 and '19 seasons, Jefferson compiled numbers that have rarely been seen in the SEC let alone at LSU.

Jefferson caught 165 passes for 2,415 yards and 24 touchdowns as Joe Burrow's go-to guy the last two seasons. So with Myles Brennan taking over, the natural question becomes who will step up and be a competent replacement for Jefferson?

Popular names include Racey McMath or incoming five-star freshman Kayshon Boutte, but one that makes a lot of sense is sophomore speedster Trey Palmer. At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Palmer didn't receive much on-field time at all in his true freshman season, bringing in one catch for six yards.

In a 65-14 win over Northwestern State, Palmer showed a flash of that electric speed by returning a punt 54 yards in the fourth quarter of the blowout win. A former four-star prospect out of Kentwood, Palmer also is on the track and field team at LSU after breaking a 34-year-old record as a senior in high school in the 200 meter sprint.

As spring started, Palmer and McMath were the two candidates most likely to make an early impression on Orgeron and the coaching staff.

"You got to look at Racey (McMath). I tell you who had a big day today is Trey Palmer. He showed his speed. Racey and Trey Palmer," Orgeron said March 12. "We have two freshmen that are coming in. We'll see. Jontre Kirklin made a big catch."

A lot of Palmer's potential success hinges on how productive Brennan can prove to be at the quarterback position. If Brennan can have a good showing, Palmer could benefit from defenses keying in on Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall on the outside by feasting in the middle of the field.

McMath, for comparison, will be heading into his senior season fresh off a 17 catch season for 285 yards and three touchdowns. He seems to be the most likely candidate to win the job at the moment.

"Catching the ball. He's in good shape catching the ball. He weighs 221 pounds right now," Orgeron said. "He's big and he's strong. Obviously, he's great on special teams. This is his time coming. I expect Racey to have a great year."

With an influx of talent on the way, Palmer will likely be in a three-way battle with Boutte and McMath whenever practice starts up. It’s unclear who will win the job but Orgeron is expecting big things from the sophomore Palmer.

"It’s time for Trey Palmer to show his stuff." Orgeron said.