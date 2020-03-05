LSUCountry
LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Breaks Down Spring Camp Depth Chart Ahead of First Practice

Glen West

LSU coach Ed Orgeron always says the depth chart is etched in sand so take the following roster breakdown with a grain of salt. This depth chart also obviously doesn't include the freshmen that have to arrive on campus but there are currently seven early enrollees.

The Tigers will be missing a number of returning starters from the 2019 national championship season including Maurice Hampton and Kary Vincent, giving guys lower on the depth chart an opportunity to earn their stripes.

One of the many under the radar moves Orgeron and the staff made was moving the uber athletic tight end TK McLendon over to defensive end. It was a move made five months ago in anticipation of this moment and the potential McLendon showed from day one with the program.

Orgeron said McLendon has made such a phenomenal transition in those five months since making the move, that he’s now in the driver’s seat to win a starting job. 


“TK McLendon, he’s the perfect 4-3 and so is Justin Thomas,” Orgeron said. “Those guys will play in four techniques, that’s inside the tackle, now they’re playing outside, more of an attacking defense.”

McLendon’s case is just one of the many maneuvers the Tigers have had to make and they’re hoping all will turn out to be diamonds in the rough. 

Here’s a breakdown of the entire depth chart laid out by Orgeron on Wednesday.

2020 Spring Camp Depth Chart:

Quarterback: Myles Brennan, Peter Parrish, TJ Finley, Max Johnson

Running Back: Chris Curry, John Emery, Tyrion Davis-Price

Wide Receivers: Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall, Trey Palmer, Racey McMath, Jontre Kirklin

Tight End: Jamal Pettigrew, Kole Taylor, Aaron Moffitt

Left Tackle: Cameron Wire, Thomas Perry

Left Guard: Ed Ingram 

Center: Chasen Hines, Joe Evans, Charles Turner

Right Guard: Kardell Thomas, Anthony Bradford

Right Tackle: Austin Deculus, Charles Turner

Defensive End: TK McLendon, Jarell Cherry

Nose Tackle: Tyler Shelvin, Siaki "Apu" Ika

Defensive Tackle: Glen Logan, Nelson Jenkins

Defensive End: Justin Thomas, Andre Anthony, BJ Ojulari

Inside Linebacker: Damone Clark, Micah Baskerville, Ray Thornton, Marcel Brooks

Cornerback: Derek Stingley, Elias Ricks, Jay Ward Raydarious Jones

Nickel Corner: Cordale Flott, Jay Ward

Strong Safety: Cameron Lewis, Jordan Toles

Free Safety: JaCoby Stevens

Kicker: Cade York

Punter: Zach Von Rosenberg

