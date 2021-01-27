SEC Releases LSU 2021 Football Schedule

Tigers to open with UCLA on Sept. 4, have four of six first SEC games on the road.

LSU has known its opponents for the 2021 season for a while now but on Tuesday, the SEC released the full schedule and dates. Here is the full non-conference and conference schedule.

Sept. 4- at UCLA (Rose Bowl in Pasadena)

Sept. 11- vs McNeese State

Sept. 18- vs Central Michigan

Sept. 25- at Mississippi State

Oct. 2- vs Auburn

Oct. 9- at Kentucky

Oct. 16- vs Florida

Oct. 23- at Ole Miss

Oct. 30- Bye

Nov. 6- at Alabama

Nov. 13- vs Arkansas

Nov. 20- vs ULM

Nov. 27- vs Texas A&M

There will be tough sledding throughout the entire 2021 schedule for the purple and gold. That three game stretch of Auburn, Kentucky and Florida immediately jumps out. Auburn blew out LSU a year ago and figure to return quarterback Bo Nix and a young roster.

Kentucky has been a top 30 team in the country for most of the last few years and it will be the first time LSU travels to Lexington since 2007, a double overtime loss to the Wildcats. Florida is always a difficult rivalry for the program and will be one of the headliners, especially considering how the 2020 game ended between the two.

Opening the SEC slate with four out of six games on the road will also be a daunting task for the purple and gold. The team will have an all new coaching staff and its entire offensive and defensive lines returning to help bring a veteran presence for what figures to be a tough schedule.

Closing the season with three straight home games against Arkansas, ULM and Texas A&M is a favorable finish. If the Tigers can navigate through tough waters at the heart of the SEC schedule, having those final three games in Death Valley (with potentially more fans) is a favorable ending.