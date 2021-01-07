Pair of LSU Receivers Land on ESPN's First 2021 NFL Mock Draft

This time last year as LSU was preparing for its final week before the 2019 national championship, the mock drafts were already starting to pour in with a heavy influence of Tigers' players. Of course that team would go to have five first round picks and a historic 14 draft picks overall.

For the 2021 class of prospects, the number of players out of Baton Rouge won't be as prolific but the talent is there. On Thursday, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his first NFL 2021 mock draft and it featured LSU's receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall in the first round.

McShay had Chase going No. 7 overall to the Detroit Lions while Marshall went No. 31 overall to the Green Bay Packers. Chase opted out of the 2020 season, and at least in McShay's eyes, wasn't too affected by the decision.

Heisman trophy winner Devonta Smith was the only receiver taken ahead of Chase after his dominant 2020 season that has resulted in 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns with still one game to play. Chase recorded 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns during his record breaking season in the SEC but Smith has a chance to surpass both his yards and touchdown record in the national championship.

"Chase is an explosive route runner with great body control," McShay wrote. "It's tough to ignore how well Chase matches need with value here for the Lions."

Matthew Stafford's future is uncertain with the Lions but should he stick around, Chase would be the kind of outside receiver that the franchise could look to as a future No. 1 option.

As for Marshall, landing with the Packers is a dream destination for most receivers because of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Not to mention the possibility to start opposite one of the game's best wide receivers in Davante Adams could open up even more possibilities if he were to land in Green Bay.

Marshall is coming off a shortened 2020 campaign as a junior, recording 48 receptions for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven appearances before opting out of the final three games of the season.

"Marshall can come down with balls in traffic and tack on big yards after the catch," McShay wrote.

Linebacker Jabril Cox and safety JaCoby Stevens are other high profile players from last year's team who could be options in the mid-rounds. Both appeared on preseason draft rankings and are productive playmakers who can make an impact at the next level.