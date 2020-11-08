SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

SI All-American Gives Thoughts on Derrick Davis Commitment, How LSU 2021 Class is Constructed

Glen West

For the second consecutive weekend, a major domino fell in favor of LSU on the 2021 recruiting trail. After receiving a commitment from Lafayette safety Sage Ryan hours before the Auburn game, the Tigers landed fellow safety Derrick Davis out of Pennsylvania.

The addition of Davis is an absolute monster acquisition to the 2021 class as it gives LSU two of the top safety prospects in the country and two players who could mold the future of the LSU secondary. For many months, the belief was that Davis was Penn State bound but a reported recent visit to Baton Rouge completely swung the needle in favor of the purple and gold.

We caught up with SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia to get his thoughts on what the Davis commitment means for the Tigers’ recruiting class and how he fits what the defense wants to do moving forward:

"Adding SI99 defensive back Derrick Davis was another major win for LSU in the secondary as well as overall, as the Tigers have bolstered their skill position numbers in the class over the last week or so.

The Pennsylvania native joins fellow defensive back projection Sage Ryan as SI99 members to pick Coach O and company over the last two Saturdays, adding to a group already including an SI99 cornerback in Nathaniel Wiggins as well as in-state safety Matthew Langlois and Peach Stater Khari Gee. The Tigers immediately contend for one of the top secondary hauls in the nation with Davis on board.

Given what LSU has looked like in the secondary in 2020, the combination of top-end talent and volume now on board in the 2021 cycle addresses immediate needs and offers Corey Raymond some flexibility on the back end with lengthy, rangy prospects who could occupy multiple spots within the group as needed.

Davis, in particular, is a two-way talent with ideal size and traits to project as a safety. He is 6-foot-1, right around 200 pounds with great awareness, ball tracking ability and instincts to make plays in both the passing game and in run support. He is at his best as a true last line of defense, in single-high situations, where he can play between the numbers and showcase a balanced display of speed and quickness.

Improvements can be made from a technical standpoint, particularly with fundamentals like backpedaling on a low plane and exploding out of breaks and transitions more consistently, but the lower-body power and twitch he shows on both sides of the ball display the tools to make that jump. Davis holds his own in the box, flashes physicality at the point of contact and plays comfortable in underneath coverage enough to work as the 'down' safety or even sub defender earlier in his career while his technique blossoms. He offers a counter to the raw torque of Ryan or the lengthy man coverage skill of Wiggins. The blend of this trio, in particular, should combine to lead to instant impact status even at a program known for talent at the position like LSU.

The Tigers could be in striking distance of a top three class when all is said and done, the type of move up after winning a national championship one would expect. LSU was fifth in the class of 2020 recruiting rankings on SI All-American and sat in the same spot in the October update."

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recent Recruiting Surge Proving LSU Football Struggles This Season Leaving Little Negative Effect

Additions of Ryan, Davis in last week making for stellar recruiting class

Glen West

How LSU Football Defense Can Stymie Alabama Offense Part 2: The Passing Attack

Play variation, offense filled with dangerous players will be difficult for LSU to stall

Brian Smith

LSU Football Secures Commitment from 2021 Safety Derrick Davis Jr.

Tigers have secured elite group of safeties with recent commitment of Davis, program up to 22 commits in class

Glen West

Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Believes He's Just Scratching the Surface of Immense Potential

Burrow hopes to lead Bengals back into playoff picture this season

Glen West

LSU Commits Show Offseason Improvement in Big Friday Night Wins

Nussmeier, Rogers among the evening's biggest shining stars

Glen West

Nick Saban, Alabama Players Comment on Matchup With LSU Football

Saban, Crimson Tide not taking struggling LSU team lightly

Glen West

LSU Football Mid Season Awards Part Two: Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved, Coach of the Year

Pair of freshmen showing great promise on defense, special teams undoubtedly most consistent group in 2020

Glen West

SEC Releases 2020-21 LSU Basketball Conference Schedule

Non-conference schedule in final stages as start of season now three weeks away

Glen West

Keys to LSU Football Defense Slowing Down Alabama Offense Part 1: Najee Harris and the Run Game

Harris among the nation's best running backs, presents most difficult challenge to struggling LSU defense

Brian Smith

Ed Orgeron Offers Early Thoughts on LSU Football Matchup with Alabama

Orgeron downplays Mac Jones-Joe Burrow comparison, knows Tigers have difficult task ahead

Glen West