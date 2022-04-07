LSU Pro Day Notebook: What We Learned About Former Tigers Ahead of NFL Draft

Another successful LSU Pro Day is in the books as the Tigers showcased their diverse skill sets in front of all 32 NFL teams. An afternoon with quite a few surprises, namely from Swiss Army knife Jontre Kirklin, it was a productive day for the Bayou Bengals.

A missing piece to Wednesday’s Pro Day was the Tigers leader, Damone Clark. Out for significant time after undergoing spinal fusion surgery to repair a herniated disk, the Butkus Award Finalist is set to be out for his rookie season, but made sure to be in attendance to cheer on his teammates.

Here are a few notes from the Tigers Pro Day:

Jontre Kirklin (WR)

After not receiving an invite to the NFL Combine, Kirklin had something to prove in front of all 32 NFL teams. Even participating in some cornerback drills, Kirklin showcased his versatility to all in attendance.

His athleticism stood out most, recording a 42” vertical with an 11’5” broad jump, both of which would have been amongst the best at the NFL Combine. His broad jump would have been No. 1, regardless of position, and his vertical would have been tied for first.

Kirklin is confident in his abilities ahead of the NFL Draft. A player who is willing to do it all for his team, no matter the circumstance, his selflessness is a surefire way to have him land on an NFL roster. Not to mention how incredibly versatile he is on the gridiron.

“I feel like I am the most versatile player in the draft class this year because of my IQ and all the positions that I’ve played throughout my career here at LSU,” Kirklin said following his Pro Day performance.

Cordale Flott (CB)

Along with Derek Stingley, Flott certainly boosted his draft stock after a dominant showing Wednesday. Putting on display his blazing speed with a 4.40 40-yard dash and a solid 34” vertical, Flott tested well in the Tigers Pro Day.

With tremendous length at the cornerback position paired with his aggressiveness when in coverage, Flott should get a chance as a mid-round selection. His showing in front of NFL evaluators will surely put him in position to be selected in this month’s draft.

Flott has reportedly been linked to a visit with the Denver Broncos ahead of the draft along with the Colts showing interest in the lockdown corner. Both teams looking to boost their depth at the cornerback position, Flott’s ability to play both slot and outside will give him a chance to help whoever selects the former Tiger standout.

Ty Davis-Price (RB)

After closing out the 2021 season on a high note, Davis-Price looks to carry that success into his NFL career. Putting the country on notice with his 287-yard rushing performance against the Florida Gators earlier this year, it showed Davis-Price’s elite power back abilities could translate well against NFL talent.

In limited action during the Tigers Pro Day, Davis-Price earned a 34.5” vertical with a 9’10” broad jump. Slimming down a bit after declaring for the NFL Draft, his lighter frame helped in his testing Wednesday.

Davis-Price worked with Myles Brennan and Jayden Daniels during the receiving portion of the Pro Day, looking to show NFL scouts his ability to catch the ball in the backfield and make plays with his feet. Known for being more of a powerback, Davis-Price certainly made a statement during position drills.

Davis-Price has the chance to be a mid-to-late round selection in this month’s NFL Draft with significant upside. A dominant, strong running back who proved himself in a challenging SEC, his long-term potential is certainly there.

Defensive Line: Andre Anthony, Glen Logan and Neil Farrell

After tearing his ACL roughly seven months ago, Andre Anthony’s speedy recovery put him in positon to perform in Wednesday’s Pro Day. Posting a 4.63 40-yard dash and 21 reps on the bench press, it was nice to see the loyal Tiger get his chance to showcase his abilities in front of NFL evaluators.

Another big guy up front, Glen Logan, really surprised some people in the LSU practice facility Wednesday afternoon. Recording a 4.99 40-yard dash with an impressive 9’2” broad jump on top of it all. Logan’s efficient showing should certainly put a few teams on notice of his long-term potential on the defensive line.

Coming in at 6-foot-4, 339-pounds, Neil Farrell got after it with his fellow defensive lineman in their position drills. Putting on display his quick feet for his size, Logan really showed out in the drill portion of the Tigers workout. Posting a 5.35 40-yard dash, Logan elected not to participate in a majority of the Pro Day Events.