LSU Football 2022 Pro Day Preview

The last opportunity for LSU's 2022 draft eligible players is just hours away as the purple and gold are set to welcome scouts and executives to its pro day in the practice facility.

This is the final chance the former players hoping to hear their names called later this month have to make a strong impression on NFL teams in a familiar setting. LSU will have 16 of its players working out for NFL teams but the one player who will not will be linebacker Damone Clark, who is set to miss his rookie season due to spinal fusion surgery to repair a herniated disk.

There's plenty riding on Wednesday's workout for multiple players on the draft radar but perhaps none more so than star cornerback Derek Stingley. Stingley, the only LSU player in the mix for first round consideration in this month's draft, has seen his stock take a little bit of a hit in recent weeks. Not being able to workout at the NFL Combine, many came out of that week with Stingley dropping from a consensus top 10 pick to really anywhere from that 10-25 range in the first round.

He was just recently cleared after a Lisfranc injury held him out most of the season and is ready to go for the pro day. A few other players who could boost their stock and will be interesting to keep an eye on are running back Tyrion Davis-Price, offensive lineman Ed Ingram, defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. and cornerback Cordale Flott.

This is also a great opportunity for the program to show off the yearly talent that comes out of LSU and Brian Kelly as well as current players will surely make an appearance at the event.

Here's a list of the players and schedule for the pro day beginning at 10 a.m. in the practice facility:

8 a.m. – Participant Paperwork and Testing

9 a.m. – Registration for Invited NFL Personnel

9:45 a.m. – Introduction in Team Room

10 a.m. – Pro Day Measurements and Workouts Begin

– Measurements in Team Room

– Jumps and Bench Press in Indoor Facility

– Field Testing (40-yard dash, shuttles)

– Individual Workouts by Position

2 p.m. – Pro Day Complete

Participants:

Avery Atkins (P)

Andre Anthony (DE)

Derek Stingley (CB)

Tyrion Davis-Price (RB)

Austin Deculus (OT)

Darren Evans (CB)

Neil Farrell Jr. (DT)

Cordale Flott (CB)

Chasen Hines (OL)

Ed Ingram (OL)

Jontre Kirklin (WR)

Cam Lewis (CB)

Glen Logan (DL)

Liam Shanahan (OL)

Cade York (K)

Jamal Pettigrew (TE)