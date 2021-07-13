2022 Receiver Evan Stewart a Prospect Current LSU Football Commits Are Pushing For

The frenzy of official visits throughout June is finally over as prospects have begun narrowing down their decisions or using all five of their official visits the NCAA allows. With most 2022 prospects using their OV’s already, there is one key prospect still on LSU’s radar only taking two officials so far: Evan Stewart.

The five-star wide receiver, who was recently committed to the Texas Longhorns before backing off his pledge, has taken two official visits to Florida and Texas with visits to Alabama and LSU in the works as well.

"I should be officially visiting Alabama and LSU. Probably taking another one because I will have one left so I will have to decide on that one," Stewart told 247Sports at The Opening. "LSU is kind of like the same thing, they're both real business there. There's really not much different between Alabama and LSU."

On the board for the Tigers 2022 recruiting class, Coach Ed Orgeron already has a few wide receivers committed in four-star Aaron Anderson, A.J. Johnson and Decoldest Crawford. With Stewart still available, Orgeron and his staff are surely pushing their hardest to land one of the nation’s best receivers to cap off an offensive dominant class.

Not only will Orgeron and the Tigers staff push for Stewart to commit to Death Valley, but 2022 commits Will Campbell and Walker Howard have been chirping in his ear attempting to get him down for an official visit to embrace the culture.

“We’re really pushing for guys who are staying in state is who we’re focused on,” Campbell told LSU Country in June. “But we’re also really recruiting guys like Evan Stewart and Armani Winfield too.”

After only taking two official visits during the June cycle, Stewarts recruiting is wide open with LSU heavily in the mix. As Stewart closes in on his senior season, a decision is coming within the next few months. The influence of his parents will be the deciding factor in where he takes his talents as they are adamant about his academics being a high priority.

To land Stewart would give the Tigers an immediate impact player as his ability to shake corners off at the line of scrimmage and catch the ball at its highest point is what separates him from his peers. The route running ability of Stewart is what makes him such a highly touted recruit in the 2022 class as defenses are seemingly always a step behind.

As Stewart inches closer to the start of his senior season, all focus will be put towards winning a state championship and competing at the highest level. With LSU fully in the mix to land one of the nation’s best wide receivers, Stewart could be the cherry on top of a loaded 2022 class heading into Death Valley next season.