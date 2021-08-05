Sports Illustrated home
LSU 2022 Commits Walker Howard, Jake Johnson React to SI99 Honor

Howard and Johnson are among the leaders of the 2022 class, have built strong relationships with other recruits
Walker Howard and Jake Johnson are two of the biggest vocal leaders in this 2022 class. Since each of their respecitve commitments to the program, they've been around the campus, getting to know the LSU coaching staff and perhaps most importantly, build strong relationships with other players in the class. 

For many months, the Tigers have been considered among the top five classes in the country not just because of volume but also the areas in which the team has addressed. Of the 16 current commits, 11 are from Louisiana and it's Howard and Johnson who are leading the charge. 

We reached out to both players after it was announced on Wednesday they'd been inducted into the SI99 club. Howard came in at No. 49 in the initial rankings while Johnson ranked No. 68 overall. 

"I’m very thankful for the honor of being selected to the SI99 club," Johnson said. "I love playing the game of football and being with my teammates working through the practices in preparation for the season. The goal is always to be better today than we were yesterday. I am excited for my senior season and look forward to attending LSU in January."

"So fired up to be recognized in the SI99," Howard said. "Very excited for the season and ready to go compete and win with my team. Jake Johnson is going to go off this year because he is the best in the country. I can’t wait to get to college with him and cut up. Again I am very grateful to be in the SI99."

Both players will continue to be key in the recruitments of players like Shazz Preston, JaCoby Mathews, Kendrick Law, J'Mond Tapp and Quency Wiggins, all local Louisiana talents who are among the premier uncommitted players left. It's clear that LSU is putting an emphasis on local talent this recruiting cycle and it should because this is a deep group at nearly every position.

 

