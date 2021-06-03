A Running List of Some of the Recruits On LSU Football's Campus This Week

It's been a recruit filled week on the LSU campus as dozens of members of the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes have poured into Baton Rouge to get a tour of the campus and practice facility and meet coach Ed Orgeron.

For a number of these players and their families, it's the first time meeting Orgeron face to face, including currently committed players in the 2022 class. Many top prospects who are uncommitted, including local running back Trevonte Citizen and defensive lineman Quency Wiggins have visited Baton Rouge as the Tigers prepare for a big weekend of official visits and camps for interested recruits.

Here are just a few of the names to post about their experiences and plenty more who are on the way.

JaCoby Mathews (2022 Safety: LSU commit)

One of the headline commits in the class, Mathews was recently on campus with fellow 7v7 teammate Laterrance Welch, who's also committed to the purple and gold. Mathews responded to a tweet sent out by fellow LSU commit Tygee Hill, replying "Factsss!" to a Hill post that read "Bruh I really love LSU. I almost committed again today."

Laterrance Welch (2022 CB: LSU commit)

Welch was on campus earlier this week as well, taking in what is set to be his collegiate home after committing earlier this year. He can be seen in full LSU uniform taking a picture with his mother, who accompanied him to Baton Rouge this weekend.

Tygee Hill (2022 DT: LSU Commit)

Hill is one of the more outspoken players in this recruiting class for the Tigers. The Karr defensive tackle has thrown out plenty of support of the program since committing back on Mar. 25 and figures to be a pillar for this in state class on the defensive line.

Kam Dewberry (2022 DT: Uncommitted)

Dewberry is one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the country and will be on campus this weekend. LSU is holding its camp for defensive linemen on June 5 so it could be another opportunity to see Dewberry up close should he elect to participate.

Rueben Owens (2023 RB: Currently committed to Texas)

One of the top running backs in the country, Owens was on campus this week and met up with running backs coach Kevin Faulk. Owens is currently a Texas Longhorn commit but that hasn't stopped the purple and gold, as well as other interested programs from pursuing him with two years left of high school.

Among those still planning visits are quarterback Walker Howard and offensive lineman Will Campbell, two LSU commits who are expected to be on campus over the weekend. Recent riser up the boards in the 2023 class Jordan Matthews has also received an offer from the purple and gold as well as fellow defensive back Curley Reed in the 2023 class.



For a number of these local prospects, getting the offer is just the beginning as the recruitment trail reaches a boiling level of commitments, visits and camps.