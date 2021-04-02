Four LSU Football In State Prospects to Watch in 2023 Recruiting Class

Today is an early look at some of Louisiana’s top players for the class of 2023. While a preliminary list, these are names that LSU fans should know moving forward.

The world of recruiting continues to speed up more and more. There’s more access to recruits, more film to monitor, and recruits are more savvy about college programs at any earlier age than ever before. With that, here are four Louisiana players that the purple and gold faithful should know about.

Arch Manning, QB, 6-4, 200, New Orleans (Isodore Newman)

Unless you are living under a rock, any Louisiana native that follows recruiting knows about the youngest Manning to come along. From the same high school as LSU commitments in wide receiver AJ Johnson and offensive lineman Bo Bordelon, Manning is a national recruit.

A traditional pocket passer that can escape and move outside to make accurate passes, Manning is just beginning to fill into his body. Already possessing a good arm, once Manning fills out, he’s likely to increase his arm strength and ability to power the football down the field. LSU is one of numerous programs that offered Manning to date, and he’s going to literally be one of the heavily recruited players in the history of high school football. Yes, his name matters, but it’s the youngest Manning’s talent that stands out.

Shelton Sampson, WR, 6-4, 180, Baton Rouge (Catholic)

It seems like long and rangy 6-4 wide receivers just continue to come out of Louisiana. It’s amazing how many big wide receivers the state of Louisiana produces. The next in line would be Sampson, and he lives right in Baton Rouge.

The city of Baton Rouge almost always produces a few big-time recruits, and the class of 2023 will not be an exception. A player that can run a go route and blow by a defender or catch a back-shoulder fade and embarrass a cornerback, Sampson will be an extremely important recruit for LSU. He already has offers from Virginia, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida and Florida State, in addition to LSU.

Derek Williams, S, 6-2, 185, New Iberia (Westgate)

Hard not to like the overall ability of 2023 Safety Derek Williams. The Louisiana product is a versatile DB that can play in the slot or in the deep secondary. He could be a good hybrid linebacker for obvious passing downs as well.

Williams’ awareness is probably his greatest asset. Whether reading the quarterback’s eyes or noticing a wide receiver slowing down before a break in another direction, Williams is often ready to pounce on an opportunity to make a play on the football.

With offers from programs like Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Florida State and Mississippi State, LSU will definitely be in a recruiting battle to keep him home.

Curley Reed, CB, 6-1, 180, Lake Charles (Lake Charles Prep)

It’s shocking to me that Reed does not already have 10 or more offers. He’s a player that can play physical man-to-man coverage, or he can lay back and charge on the wide receiver in front of him to make a play on the football. He's a long cornerback, further cementing the fact that Reed will garner several more offers before his recruitment even hits his senior year.

LSU has yet to offer, but do not look for that to be the case by the end of this next season. Reed can flat out play. Colorado, Grambling, Arizona State, Memphis and Mississippi State already offered Reed.

There are numerous other 2023 prospects to watch. Look for more previews of top 2023 Louisiana prospects during the next several months.

Photo courtesy of Derek Hingle (Newman Athletics)