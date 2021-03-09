LSU 2023 Quarterback Target Eli Holstein Developing Great Relationship With Tigers

Eli Holstein knows he can fit into LSU's offense. After watching what Joe Burrow did just over a year ago, even being told he looks and plays like Burrow, the Zachary native is hoping to continue his ascension up the 2023 class recruiting rankings.

LSU, Texas A&M and Arizona State are three schools that Holstein has already built great relationships with. Holstein said he'll soon start sitting down with his coaches and his parents to weigh all of the different options that have come his way thus far.

Holstein currently holds nine scholarship offers and with still two years before having to decide on a college, the 6-foot-4 Zachary quarterback could soon earn more. But it's his relationship with the purple and gold that has really taken off in recent months.

"I've built a very good relationship with Russ Callaway and I get in touch with LSU through him. I just started talking to coach [Jake] Peetz," Holstein said. "He seems very smart, very intelligent. I like the fact that he worked with Joe Brady. When I went up to camp after my eighth grade year, coach Brady was there and I loved what he was doing. Seeing somebody that came back to LSU after working with him is very intriguing."

In regards to his game, Holstein believes his arm strength and accuracy are the two areas that stick out the most. Improved footwork while continuing to understand and comprehend defensive coverages will propel his game to new heights.

"I feel like I need to work on my footwork as well andjust being comfortable with different coverages, where I should go with the ball," Holstein said. "But I feel like my athleticism, my strength, my power have helped me a lot in my play."

Another part of improving as a player is leading his team on the field and off. Holstein is the quarterback and understands that having his team rally around him and galvanize his teammates when needed is an important step in his development.

That's where playing in 7v7 tournaments helps. In these ultra competitive tournament settings, it's always important to be a leader, something that Holstein has done very well in his time with the Louisiana Bootleggers.

"The benefit for me is I really get to work on my leadership skills, work on footwork. In 7v7 it's easy to let your footwork go out the door. Playing in tight situations, close games," Holstein said.

I've played in a couple of overtime games with this. What I like about 7v7 is that I feel like my position on this team is to help receivers get offers."

With highly touted recruits like JaCoby Matthews, Shazz Preston, Laterrance Welch, Khamauri Rogers, Bryce Anderson and AJ Johnson on the team, you'd think recruiting would always be a relevant topic. That's not the case according to Holstein.

"We don't really like talking about the recruiting process much. Us being on the road, we just like getting away from all of that because the recruiting process is pretty big and it's always ongoing. When you come out here, it kind of all goes away and you can act like kids."