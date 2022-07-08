LSU 2023 Recruiting Class Looking to Continue the "DBU" Culture in Death Valley

A look at the 2023 recruiting class and how their skills can continue the culture of talented defensive backs out of Baton Rouge

The Tigers 2023 recruiting class is rich with defensive backs looking to continue the “DBU” tradition in Death Valley. Securing another talented cornerback in Jeremiah Hughes Thursday evening, he joins a group of gritty, physical guys who can keep this position loaded for the long haul.

LSU has seen virtually all new defensive backs in Baton Rouge after last season. Losing Derek Stingley Jr. to the draft and Eli Ricks to the transfer portal, their top two corners are gone in the blink of an eye. Now a reloaded room for the future, this group is in good hands.

Here is who the Tigers have secured to this point in the 2023 class as they look to continue the “DBU” tradition:

Daylen Austin - Cornerback - Long Beach, Calif.

The 6-foot, 180 pounder has explosive speed and great hands for a corner. A California native, Austin has played stiff competition for quite some time and looks to polish his skill set before hitting Baton Rouge in 2023.

A commitment from Austin gives the Tigers some star power in the class. A high-ceiling and flashy play style is something that will pan out well in Death Valley. Austin is gifted when the ball is in the air and almost always comes up with a pass breakup or interception.

He’ll play a pivotal role in bringing back the swagger to the LSU defensive backs group.

Ryan Yaites - Safety - Denton, Tex.

As a junior last season, Yaites had 42 tackles and eight pass breakups, showing off his 6-foot-1 length. A Denton, Texas native, pursuing and landing a prospect like Yaites shows some of the early reach this coaching staff is having in the south, particularly coach Kerry Cooks who has a ton of experience recruiting Texas.

Yaites does it all on the gridiron. Able to play sideline-to-sideline and make plays routinely, he has the chance to come to Baton Rouge and make an early impact for the Tigers.

Michael Daugherty - Safety - Loganville, Ga.

Daugherty, a safety out of Loganville, Georgia, is a 6-foot-1 long and rangy defensive back who has excellent ball skills and will fill an immediate need for a secondary looking to retool for its future.

The Tigers have been in dire need of revamping the cornerbacks on this roster, but adding a safety of Daugherty's caliber will be huge for these defensive backs. A pivotal piece to this 2023 class, his presence should be felt sooner rather than later in bringing back the “DBU” tradition.

Ashton Stamps - Cornerback - Metairie, La.

At 6-foot, 170-pounds, Stamps is a speedster with phenomenal technique in the secondary. A physical, do-it-all cornerback, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him do more than line up in coverage.

Stamps is a pure athlete and he’s shown that over the summer during the camps he has attended. Making an immediate impression at the LSU camp, it clearly caught the attention of the Tigers staff, but overall it has been quite the summer for the Archbishop Rummel rising senior.

To secure an in-state product in Stamps brings a piece of Louisiana culture this 2023 class needs. It’s no secret that in years past we have seen the flare in-state products bring, so for Stamps to be bought in is a win for Kelly and this program.

Jeremiah Hughes - Cornerback - Las Vegas, Nev.

At 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, Hughes plays extremely physically for his size, not afraid to get chippy with wide receivers who may be bigger than him. Continuing to fill out his frame with muscle will be a key piece to developing his game as he prepares for Baton Rouge.

A Las Vegas, Nev. native, Hughes has been a high-riser in the 2023 class, showcasing his talent against stiff competition for Bishop Gorman. Hughes spoke during his commitment about his desire to bring back the “DBU” style of play to Death Valley, looking to do so with a talented group of defensive backs next to him for the future.